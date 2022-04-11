Lucintel Forecasts GaN Substrate Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2025

According to the recent study the GaN substrate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing demand of GaN substrate in LED application, increasing need of higher power density for electronic devices, and increasing usage in power electronics application.

Browse 65 figures / charts and 53 tables in this 128-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in GaN substrates market by diameter (<4 inches and 4 inches or greater), by application (LED, Laser diode, and Others), by end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, and others), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“4 inches or greater market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on diameter type, the GaN substrate market is segmented into <4 inches and 4 inches or greater. Lucintel forecasts that the 4 inches or greater market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for optoelectronics devices, telecom frontends, high power amplifiers, and high temperature devices market.

“Within the GaN substrate market, the consumer electronics segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the largest segment due to surge in the demand for substrates in the electronics devices.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the GaN substrate market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the largest region over the forecast period due to growing penetration of GaN Substrate in consumer electronics and automobile sector.

Major players of GaN substrates market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Kyocera, GaN Systems, Sciocs, Toshiba, and Soitec are among the major GaN substrates providers.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Kyocera, GaN Systems, Sciocs, Toshiba, and Soitec are among the major GaN substrates providers.