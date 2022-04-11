Lucintel Forecasts Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Communication Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16%-18%

According to the recent study the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16%-18% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for high speed connectivity and growing digitization, increasing demand for hosted payload, and growing preference towards software defined payloads for communication satellite.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication market by type (femto, pico, nano, micro, and mini), subsystem (payload, structure, telecommunication, on-board computer, power system, attitude control, and propulsion system), end user (commercial and government), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Mini market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication market is segmented into femto, pico, nano, micro, and mini. Lucintel forecasts that the mini market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period as these satellite uses simpler technology.

“North America will dominate the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication market in near future”

North America is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of Starlink satellite launches by SpaceX and existence of large players in the region.

Major players of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Northrop Grumman, Kepler Communications, SpaceX, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Thales Alenia Space, Airbus, SSL, Globalstar, Planet Labs, and BAE System are among the major Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite communication providers.

