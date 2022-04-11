Lucintel Forecasts PCB Connector Market to Reach $50.1 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the PCB connector market is projected to reach an estimated $50.1 billion by 2026 from $31.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in computers, communication, and consumer electronics industry, increasing trend towards miniaturization of electronic devices, and increasing electronics content per vehicle.

Browse 64 figures / charts and 35 tables in this 131 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in PCB connector market by end use (transportation, telecom/datacom, aerospace and defense, computers, industrial, others), product type (wire-to-board and board-to-board) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/pcb-connector-market.aspx

“Wire-to-board market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the PCB connector market is segmented into wire-to-board and board-to-board. Lucintel forecasts that the wire-to-board market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due as it is simple and low cost solution for interconnection.

“Within the PCB connector market, the transportation segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry, the transportation segment is expected to witness the largest coating over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for battery electric and plug in hybrid electric vehicle and growing demand for infotainment, telematics, and safety systems.

“Asia pacific will dominate the PCB connector market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB connectors in this region.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/pcb-connector-market.aspx

Major players of PCB connector market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. TE Connectivity, Molex Incorporated, Amphenol Corporation, Hirose Electric, Rosenberger, Foxconn, JST, Luxshare, and others are among the major PCB connector providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/pcb-connector-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com