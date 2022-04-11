Lucintel Forecasts Solar Silicon Wafer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10%-12%

According to the recent study the solar silicon wafer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-12% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing capacity of solar power generation across the globe, stringent government regulations towards carbon emission, and growing development of large sized silicon wafers.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in solar silicon wafer market by type (monocrystalline wafers and polycrystalline wafers), application (PV modules, inverters, solar cells, solar racking systems, and solar batteries), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Monocrystalline market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on type, the solar silicon wafer market is segmented into monocrystalline wafers and polycrystalline wafers. Lucintel forecasts that the monocrystalline wafers market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to numerous features offered by monocrystalline solar silicon wafers, including higher performance, better energy conversion efficiency, and more.

“Asia pacific will dominate the solar silicon wafer market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives regarding acceleration of solar power generation in countries, such as India, China, and Japan.

Major players of solar silicon wafer market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Handotai, SUMCO Corporation, and GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. are among the major solar silicon wafer providers.

Siltronic AG, SK Siltron Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Handotai, SUMCO Corporation, and GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. are among the major solar silicon wafer providers.