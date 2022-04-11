E-Paper Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2022 – 2028

San Jose, California , USA, Apr 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The ePaper Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global e-Papers market size is expected to reach USD 8.15 billion in 2028, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028. Due to the factors, such as the content published in local languages, adoption of mobile devices with advanced features, availability of high-speed data network, improvisation of accessibility & distribution of the ePapers. With the increasing product popularity, publishers may cut down the costs and improve content quality.

In addition, the rising per capita income levels across various regions are further supporting the market growth. The smartphones device segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020. Reading digital copies of newspapers on smartphones is more convenient due to functionalities, such as adjusting zoom size and brightness.

With the increasing adoption of smart devices, the segment is estimated to have significant growth over the years to come. Moreover, compared to other devices, smartphones are easy to carry and user-friendly, thus, enable access to ePapers on mobile apps, which offer functionalities, such as easy distribution, purchase, backup, and storage. North America held the largest revenue share in 2020. The U.S. is positively contributing to the growth of the regional market.

E-Paper Market Report Highlights

ePaper is a convenient choice over the printed copies of newspapers due to the added benefits, such as quick access and portability

Moreover, publishers can also redefine and update the content easily

North America is projected to witness steady growth from 2021 to 2028 due to the presence of well-established publishing houses in the region

It is one of the promising regions to launch new technology, in terms of infrastructure and advanced network facilities, which will allow easy access and distribution of the product in the fastest way

The smartphones device segment is estimated to register the fastest growth rate from 2021 to 2028

Smartphones make reading the digital copies of printed newspapers more convenient, which is driving the segment growth

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will be the market size in 2028?

What are the growth opportunities of E-Paper market in upcoming period?

What strategies are the market players adopting to ensure sustainability?

Which region or country driving the demand of E-Paper market?

How and where market players should focus to gain maximum ROI?

