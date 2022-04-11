Lucintel Forecasts Space Semiconductor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6%-8%

According to the recent study the space semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-8% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in satellites, space probes, and launches vehicles; development of small satellites for various sectors; and advancements in technology for product development in space activities.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in space semiconductor market by platform type (satellites, launch vehicles, and others), product type (radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant), component type (discrete semiconductors, optoelectronics, integrated circuits, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Radiation hardened market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the space semiconductor market is segmented into radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant. Lucintel forecasts that the radiation-hardened market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising adoption of space borne next-generation semiconductors. Moreover, radiation hardened space semiconductors have high stability and efficiency at very high temperature applications.

“Asia pacific will dominate the space semiconductor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the highest growth over the forecast period due increasing number of satellite launch service providers and economic developments in India, China, and Japan.

Major players of space semiconductor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Texas Instruments, BAE Systems, Cobham, Microsemi, STMicroelectronics, Solid State Devices, T.T.Electronics, Boeing Company, and Xilinx are among the major space semiconductor providers.

