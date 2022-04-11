Lucintel Forecasts Autonomous Ship Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9%-11% from 2022 to 2027

According to the recent study the autonomous ship market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9%-11% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the growth in investments in autonomous projects, rising need for situational awareness vessels, growing marine accidents due to human errors, and rise in seaborne trades across the world.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in autonomous ship market by autonomy (fully autonomous, remote operations, and partial automation), ship type (commercial and defense), end use industry (linefit and retrofit), solutions (systems, software, and structures), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Linefit market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the autonomous ship market is segmented into linefit and retrofit. Lucintel forecasts that the linefit market is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing seaborne trade activities and rising investment in naval defense in emerging economies.

“Within the autonomous ship market, the fully autonomous segment is expected to remain the largest autonomy”

“Asia pacific will dominate the autonomous ship market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for energy driven by rapid economic development, growth in number of ship, and growing marine safety norms.

Major players of autonomous ship market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. ABB, Honeywell International, Rolls-Royce, Wartsila, Northrop Grumman, Marine Technologies, Ulstein, Kongsberg, and others are among the major autonomous ship providers.

