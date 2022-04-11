Lucintel Forecasts Environment Monitoring Sensor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6%-8% from 2022 to 2027

According to the recent study the environment monitoring sensor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6%-8% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing population level, rising awareness, increasing advancements in technology in IOT and cloud based services, and increasing adoption of sensors in HVAC, air purifier, and other electronic devices.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in environment monitoring sensor market by sensor type (particulate sensors, chemical sensors, biological sensors, temperature sensors, moisture sensors, and noise sensors), application (air monitoring, water monitoring, soil monitoring, and noise monitoring), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Based on sensor type, the environment monitoring sensor market is segmented into particulate sensors, chemical sensors, biological sensors, temperature sensors, moisture sensors, and noise sensors. Lucintel forecasts that the temperature sensors market is expected to remain the largest segment driven by increasing residential project, awareness of energy efficiency and rising adoption of temperature sensors in portable devices.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing pollution, rising government activities to reduce pollution, and growing usage of smart devices in the region.

Major players of environment monitoring sensor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Bosch Sensortec, Danaher, Honeywell, PerkinElmer, Shimadzu, and Thermo Fisher Scientific are among the major environment monitoring sensor providers.

