Lucintel Forecasts Healthcare Semiconductor Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10%-12% from 2022 to 2027

According to the recent study the healthcare semiconductor market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10%-12% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the increasing use of semiconductors in healthcare due to growth in remote patient monitoring, demand for connected devices, growing usage of ultrasound devices, and increasing digitalization and automation in healthcare industry for various activities.

Browse XX figures / charts and XX tables in this 150 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in healthcare semiconductor market by application (portable & telehealth monitoring, consumer medical electronics, medical imaging, and clinical, diagnostics, and therapy), component (integrated circuits, optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete components), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Sensor market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on component, the healthcare semiconductor market is segmented into integrated circuits, optoelectronics, sensors, and discrete components. Lucintel forecasts that the sensor market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing demand for connected wearable devices and demand for remote patient care.

“Asia pacific will dominate the healthcare semiconductor market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period due to improvement in healthcare infrastructure and rising investment in research and innovation centers in emerging economies, such as India, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Major players of healthcare semiconductor market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., STMicroelectronics, Broadcom, ON Semiconductor, Maxim, NXP Semiconductor, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Phillip Healthcare, Roche Diagnostic, and Renesas Electronics are among the major healthcare semiconductor providers.

