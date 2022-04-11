Micromobility to be the trend driving the Automotive Engine Mounts Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Engine Mounts Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Engine Mounts Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Engine mount is a structural automotive component whose basic function is to secure the engine against road shocks and vibrations, as well as to prevent these vibrations from transmitting to the passenger area. An automotive engine mount holds the engine to the body or the sub-frame of the car. Engine mounts are simple in construction and perform their function by avoiding metal to metal contact, i.e. the engine and vehicle body; to do so, engine mounts are filled with rubber to avoid direct metal to metal contact between the engine and body.

Further, engine mounts can also be filled with liquid and vacuum, depending upon the damping requirements. Some automotive OEMs have also introduced electromagnetic mounts to reduce transmission of engine vibration to vehicle body more efficiently. Generally, a car can have two to three engine mounts, varying from manufacturer to manufacturer.

Engine mounts generally have a long operational life and require low maintenance and servicing, but once broken they require fast replacement, as engine noise and vibrations felt inside the car increase significantly. The market for engine mounts is expected to witness moderate to healthy growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to witness the introduction of new and advanced products with enhanced damping characteristics. The replacement cost of automotive damping mounts is foreseen to vary significantly, as it depends upon the make and model of the vehicle.

The report has profiled some of the important players prevalent in the global like – Federal-Mogul Motorparts Corporation, LORD Corporation, GMT Rubber-Metal-Technic Ltd, VETUS, Dea Products Inc., Anchor Industries, Incorporated, Bushings Inc., Tech Products Corporation, Hangzhou EKKO Auto Rubber Parts Co., Ltd and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Automotive Engine Mounts.

Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market: Dynamics

The focus of automotive manufacturers on light weighting and downsizing of under bonnet components is expected to create opportunities for research & development in automotive engine mounts for development of new products or damping materials. Favorable macro-economic environment in developed and developing nations is expected to boost market growth, as increase in vehicle production will in turn create demand for automotive engine mounts.

In various countries of Asia Pacific and Africa, where average operational life of vehicle is high, significant replacement demand is expected to be created over the forecast period. On the other side, existing price pressure on manufacturers is expected to affect market growth. Increasing cost of raw material and technology can further hamper growth of the automotive engine mounts market over the forecast period.

Global Automotive Engine Mounts Market: Segmentation

By product type –Elastomeric Mounts, Passive Hydraulic Mounts, Active Hydraulic Mounts, Electromagnetic Mounts

By vehicle type – Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By sales channel – OEM, Aftermarket

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

