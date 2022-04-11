The Automotive Rear Combination Lamp Market to go the electrified ways

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Rear Combination Lamp Market: Introduction

With the increasing demand for improved aesthetics and energy efficient solutions for vehicle lighting, the manufacturers are focusing on the deployment of combination of lights such that they can perform multiple functions in a single unit. The rear combination light is one of such innovations. The rear combination lamps mostly is a combination of tail lights, brake lights, fog lights, direction indicator and reversing light. Rear combination lamps can be used for numerous other functions such as number plate lamp. With the use of rear combination lamp, more brightness and better energy efficiency could be achieved. Moreover, the use of lamps in combination has reduced the overall cost of the rear lighting. Owing to all these benefits, the market for rear combination lamps is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Automotive Rear Combination Lamp Market: Dynamics

Global Automotive Rear Combination Lamp: Market Drivers

The use of rear combination lamps for vehicles has provided numerous benefits such as better brightness, energy and cost saving and also offers enhanced safety. Owing to these factors, the global automotive rear combination lamp market is expected to witness robust growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for aesthetic appearance is also a factor driving the growth of automotive rear combination lamp market. Rear lamps are one of such car features that plays a crucial role in the vehicle’s appearance. With the use of rear combination lamps, the visual appeal of the vehicle is enhanced.

Global Automotive Rear Combination Lamp: Market Restraints

The initial cost for the rear combination lamps is higher than the conventional ones. However, the total cost determined on the energy basis and maintenance is much lower in case of rear combination lamps. Moreover, the bulbs in combination with the rear light will be exposed to vibration, dampness, cold, heat, etc., thus the fixture of lamps in combination also plays an important role in the energy efficiency and performance of the lamps.

Global Automotive Rear Combination Lamp: Market Trends

The use of organic LEDs in rear combination lamps is the new trend in the global automotive rear combination lamps market. The manufacturers are focusing on the development of a precise combination of LEDs and optics so that the combination lamps can be more efficient and consume lesser power.

Automotive Rear Combination Lamp Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type Bulb Type

LED Light On the basis of vehicle type Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicle

Heavy Commercial vehicle On the basis of sales channel OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Rear Combination Lamp Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, North America is estimated to be a lucrative region of automotive rear combination lamps and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the large base of OEMs in the region. Moreover, the region has exhibited a greater adaption towards such technological advancements.

Western and Eastern Europe are also projected to hold significant shares in the global automotive rear combination lamps market and are foreseen to remain as major markets. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period owning to the large automotive production base and increasing vehicle parc in the region.

Japan also holds a major share in the global automotive rear combination lamps market, the region being technically advanced has presence of some of the large OEMs. Middle East and Africa is estimated to exhibit a sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Automotive Rear Combination Lamp Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global automotive rear combination lamps are: HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., Peterson Manufacturing Company, LED Autolamps Europe LLP, OSRAM GmbH, Gordon Equipments Limited (Durite), Lucidity Enterprise Co., PROPLAST Fahrzeugbeleuchtung GmbH and Automotive Lighting Italia S.p.A among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

