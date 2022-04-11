The Aircraft Deicing System Market to re-emerge through Big Data & Analytics

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Aircraft Deicing System Market: Introduction

Safe operation of aircrafts during all weather conditions is the primary responsibility of all airport authorities, air carriers and air traffic control team. History of accidents in the air transportation industry reveals that most of them are related to winter operations. Investigations on these accidents disclosed the need for development of procedures and regulations governing aircraft de-icing system operations, directed towards airline operators, aeroplane manufacturers and all segments of aviation. Snow, rain and ice are the major hindrances of transportation systems. Under various atmospheric conditions, ice can rapidly build on air inlets and air foils. The process of eliminating ice, frost or snow from the surface of the aircraft is termed as aircraft de-icing. The common types of ice protection systems available for aviation aircraft are fluid freeze point depressant and pneumatic boot systems. There are various types of techniques developed for aircraft de-icing system. One of the most common techniques is the utilization of FPD fluids to aid the de-icing process and to provide a protective film to delay the formation of snow and frost on the surface of aircraft.

Aircraft Deicing System Market: Dynamics

Expansion and modernization of airports in the developing as well as developed countries along with the need for safe landing and take-off operations are the crucial factors driving the demand for aircraft de-icing, which in turn, drive the global aircraft de-icing system market growth. Stringent government regulations regarding the operation of aircrafts in frost conditions and provision of training programs for the effective operation of aeroplanes are the major reasons supporting the growth of aircraft de-icing system market.

Increased use of forced-air systems would result in higher prices of aircraft de-icing system. Moreover, forced air system provides various benefits to the aerospace industry, including reduced cost for wastewater disposal, less requirement of refilling de-icer trucks, reduction in amount of fluid purchased, etc. The aforementioned factors are expected to be the major challenges in the global aircraft de-icing system market.

The key trend identified in the global aircraft de-icing system market include the development of infrared radiation based aircraft de-icing method.

Aircraft Deicing System Market: Segmentation

Based on the fluid type used Type I

Type II

Type III

Type IV Based on the equipment used De-icing trucks

Sweepers

Others Based on the application Commercial

Others (military, etc.)

Aircraft Deicing System Market: Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global Aircraft De-Icing market is expected to be dominated by colder countries where the chances of snow and frost are significantly high. The U.S., Canada, Russia, Germany, Finland, France, China, Japan and Switzerland are the countries, which are projected to witness a surge in demand for aircraft de-icing systems and thus boost the growth of global aircraft de-icing system market.

Aircraft Deicing System Market: Key Players

Some of the examples of the market participants in the Aircraft De-Icing system Market identified across the value chain include, B/E Aerospace, Inc., JBT Corporation, Radiant Energy Corporation, Kelly Aerospace Inc., UTC Aerospace Systems, Cryotech Deicing Technology, Infra-Red Technologies, Inc., SDI Aviation, Global Ground Support LLC, Contego De-icing Solutions, Vesetergaard and Weihai Guangtai Airport Equipment Co. Ltd. among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

