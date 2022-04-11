Blockchain technology to re-instate the Automotive Carpet and Floor Materials Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Carpet and Floor Materials Market: Introduction

Automotive carpets, also known as vehicle mats, are manufactured and designed for the protection of automobile floor from wear & tear, dirt & dust and corrosion. The automotive carpet and floor materials are gaining popularity in the market mainly due to the aesthetic look bestowed to the vehicles. One of the significant applications of the automotive carpets and the floor materials is to keep the vehicles clean and hygienic. The automotive carpets are positioned on the floor of the vehicles as well as inside the vehicle luggage area, so that the inner parts are not exposed to dust and corrosion. Most of the automotive carpets can be removed for washing and cleaning and placed back properly. Automotive carpets and floor materials are the interior accessories of an automobile, which will be generally included while purchasing a new vehicle. Nevertheless, with the growth of the rental and leasing companies and the vehicle sales through such mediums and channels, only a small number of automobiles are offered without the automotive carpets and floor materials.

Automotive Carpet and Floor Materials Market: Dynamics

The development of new materials from the polymers and plastics, which are light in weight and have long life, will play a significant role in the automotive carpet and floor materials market in the near future.

Additionally, the new approaches and technologies towards the manufacturing of upright and reliable flooring components, which can be mounted with perfection in an automobile is expected to be a prominent driver for the global automotive carpet and floor materials market growth. State-of-the-art manufacturing technologies such as 3D printing, which eases the process as well as enhances the quality of products along with the production of automotive carpet and floor materials in various complex shapes & designs and different sizes will be a noteworthy achievement that bolsters the market growth over the forecast period.

Also, the market for automotive carpet and floor materials has witnessed rapid growth due to the development in the overall automotive sector. As consumers become more concerned about the hygiene inside their vehicles and give priority to the aesthetic interior appearance, the market is expected to expand. Furthermore, growth in overall sales of automobiles is expected to fuel the growth of automotive carpet and floor materials market during the forecast period. Rising standard of living with high comfort levels has also influenced the growth of automotive carpet and floor materials market.

Automotive Carpet and Floor Materials Market: Segmentation

By material type Synthetic Rubber

Textile Fabrics By sales channels Original Equipment Manufacturers

Independent Suppliers By motorcycle type Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Carpet and Floor Materials Market: Regional Outlook

The market for automotive carpet and floor materials is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. North America and Europe have a high standard of living with luxurious lifestyle and high disposable incomes, this has led to the growth of automotive carpet and floor materials in the aforementioned regions.

Moreover, the end-users slant towards timely upgrade of their automotive interiors for comfortable driving experience, which includes the replacement of automotive carpet and floor materials as well. Developing nations in the APEJ region, particularly India and China, will play a vital role in the growth of the automotive carpet and floor materials market over the forecast period.

Automotive Carpet and Floor Materials Market: Key Players

Some of the examples of market participants in the global Automotive Carpet and Floor Materials market identified across the value chain include:

AUTO CUSTOM CARPETS, INC.

HAYASHI TELEMPU CORPORATION

Unitex India Pvt Ltd

Autoneum

DuPont

TST Carpet Manufacturers Pty Ltd

AUTOTECH NONWOVENS

Feltex Automotive

Dorsett Industries

Automobile Trimmings Company

Orotex Belgium NV

