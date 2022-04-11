Combined Angiography Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2027

New York, US, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Combined Angiography Market is there to grow at a noteworthy In Upcoming Years. These days, pre-empt process breakdowns by making use of AI are the ongoing trend. Regulatory compliance is also being adhered to using data masking. Personalized smart videos are being used to render proper member communication. These, and many such digitally transformative approaches are being followed in the enterprise as of now and the scenario is expected to remain the same even going forward.

Angiography is an X-ray imaging technique in which, contrasting agents are injected into the blood stream to visualize the blood vessels and help understand the abnormalities of blood vessels such as aneurysms and atherosclerosis. It is commonly used for diagnosing the heart diseases such as Coronary artery diseases.

According to WHO, in 2012, 17.2 million people have died from cardiovascular diseases globally. Among them, 42.2% of the population were victims of the coronary artery disease. Computed Tomography (CT), angiography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) angiography are new angiography techniques that are used to diagnose abnormalities in blood vessels.

These procedures are heal comparatively faster than conventional X-ray angiography technique (digital subtraction angiography). However, in this procedure, only abnormalities in blood vessels are diagnosed whereas conventional angiography helps in diagnosing abnormalities and treating blocked arteries.

Hence, in recent years angiographic imaging system vendors have developed combined angiography device systems, which have both DSA and CT scan to treat and diagnose the blood vessel abnormalities. These devices are present in two different operating rooms to diagnose and treat the blood vessel diseases due to which, most of the time is often lost in transferring the patients from the CT room (Diagnosis) to angio room (Treatment). Hence, combined angiography system plays an important role in treating and diagnosing the patient in same operating room and reduces space for the equipment.

These systems have a new 3D-application which links the angiography systems with CT images previously taken during the interventional process. Hence, the systems provide exceptional imaging qualities and makes it easier for surgeons to conduct surgeries.

Few companies have developed mobile platforms to enable the multidisciplinary teams perform the procedures comfortably without any obligatory access to patients. In addition to these, systems will provide precision dosing, which expose the patient to less radiation as compared with the conventional system.

These systems have multiple-utility application areas, rising incidence of cardiac diseases, adaptation to new technologies and increasing awareness about the disease are the major factors driving the growth of combined angiography market. Complex regulatory process and the high cost of these systems are limiting factors for the combined angiography system market in the forecast period.

These new angiography systems are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The angiography system will have both X-ray and CT scan which enables the doctor to choose appropriate scan to diagnose the disease. Furthermore these devices help in delivering of precision dose and surgeries can be performed in the single operating room. In addition to that, these systems can provide 3D/4D image visualization during the surgery process.

The product type is segmented into five categories – Discovery IGS system, MIYABI Angio-CT, Trinias series MiX Package, INFX-8000C + CT (Aquilion), and Allura Clarity. GE Health Care, Discovery IGS system, is expected to have a large market share in USA because it recently got FDA approval in USA.

Based on the application type, the segment is categorized into Heart, Brain, Renal, and Other diseases. Among them, cardiac segment is expected to hold a major share due to their well-known utility of these systems in the cardiac area and increase in cardiac diseases.

Based on the End User, it is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostic, and Research centers. Among them Hospitals segment is expected to hold a major share due to the systems that serve dual purpose of conducting surgeries as well as diagnosis of abnormalities.

On the basis of geographical segmentation, the angiography system is segmented into five key regions- North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to hold the largest market share followed by Europe. However, APAC market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to factors such as increase in the incidence of diseases, rise in awareness, improving health care facilities.

The key players in this market are Siemens Health Care, GE Health Care, Shimadzu, Toshiba, Philips healthcare, and Omega. In this angiography segment, the market is expected to be dominated by major players owing to high investments for the development of these systems.