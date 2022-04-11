Irrigated Ablation Catheter Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Catheter ablation is a procedure which is used to remove the affected heart tissues that cause a heart rhythm problem. Ablation catheters are passed through the blood vessel in the neck, arm and threaded into the heart to remove the affected heart tissues that cause abnormal heart rhythm by using radiofrequency (RF) as the source of energy. Arrhythmias occur when electrical signals in the heart do not work properly. Medicines used in arrhythmias are to control abnormal heart rhythm, but catheter ablation devices remove the affected tissue.

In February 2016, irrigated ablation catheter manufactured by Boston Scientific Corporation, received the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Irrigated ablation catheter is used to diagnose and treat a condition called type I atrial flutter.

Atrial flutter is the condition the cause heart to beat too fast leading to heart failure or stroke. Some of the common symptoms include palpitations, presyncope, mild dyspnea, and fatigue. Irrigation ablation catheter uses total tip cooling technology that is used to cool the catheter tip during the ablation procedure. In open irrigation catheter, radiofrequency energy is used to destroy the place in the tissue that causes atrial flutter.

Technological advancements, advanced product pipeline and growing awareness of patient safety and monitoring are some of the key drivers that are fuelling the growth of irrigated ablation catheter market. However, high research and development expenses in product development and the low awareness about irrigated ablation catheter in the developing countries is anticipated to hamper the growth of irrigated ablation catheter market.

According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, atrial fibrillation cost $6 billion each year in the United States. Medical expenses of people suffering from atrial fibrillation are about $8,705 higher per year compare to people who do not have atrial fibrillation.

