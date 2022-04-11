Irrigated Ablation Catheter Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Posted on 2022-04-11 by in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals // 0 Comments

New York, US, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Irrigated Ablation Catheter Market 2022

Irrigated Ablation Catheter Market ought to witness an explicit In Upcoming Years. With geographical barriers out of sight, track-and-trace programs are on the verge to reach their zenith in the timespan mentioned above. This could be credited to OEMs trying to reach out to the end-users remotely through virtual setups. Plus, people are getting a broader choice regarding choosing the experts. This holds for preventive as well as curative measures. The trend is certain to embark upon massive transience in the years to come.

Catheter ablation is a procedure which is used to remove the affected heart tissues that cause a heart rhythm problem. Ablation catheters are passed through the blood vessel in the neck, arm and threaded into the heart to remove the affected heart tissues that cause abnormal heart rhythm by using radiofrequency (RF) as the source of energy. Arrhythmias occur when electrical signals in the heart do not work properly. Medicines used in arrhythmias are to control abnormal heart rhythm, but catheter ablation devices remove the affected tissue.Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12178

In February 2016, irrigated ablation catheter manufactured by Boston Scientific Corporation, received the approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Irrigated ablation catheter is used to diagnose and treat a condition called type I atrial flutter.

Atrial flutter is the condition the cause heart to beat too fast leading to heart failure or stroke. Some of the common symptoms include palpitations, presyncope, mild dyspnea, and fatigue. Irrigation ablation catheter uses total tip cooling technology that is used to cool the catheter tip during the ablation procedure. In open irrigation catheter, radiofrequency energy is used to destroy the place in the tissue that causes atrial flutter.

Technological advancements, advanced product pipeline and growing awareness of patient safety and monitoring are some of the key drivers that are fuelling the growth of irrigated ablation catheter market. However, high research and development expenses in product development and the low awareness about irrigated ablation catheter in the developing countries is anticipated to hamper the growth of irrigated ablation catheter market.

According to National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, atrial fibrillation cost $6 billion each year in the United States. Medical expenses of people suffering from atrial fibrillation are about $8,705 higher per year compare to people who do not have atrial fibrillation.

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/12178

Market Segmentation:

Energy Sources
  • Radiofrequency (RF)
  • Cryoablation
  • Laser
  • Other Energy Sources (Microwave, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU)),
Catheter Types
  • Single Point Radiofrequency Catheters
  • Multielectrode Radiofrequency Catheters
  • Contact Force Sensing Radiofrequency Catheters
  • Balloon Catheters
End User
  • Hospitals
  • Heart Center & Specialists

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12178

On the basis of regional presence, global irrigated ablation catheter market is segmented into five key regions viz.  North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global irrigated ablation catheter market owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, higher adoption of technologies, and availability of reimbursement policies.
Some of the major players in global irrigated ablation catheter market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Osypka AG, Biosense Webster, Inc., and others. New technologically advanced products and systems being launched in the global market, along with expansion in the emerging markets is the primary strategy adopted by major players in the global ablation catheter system market.

About Us: Persistence Market Research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research
Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution