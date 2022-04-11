Guided Airflow System Market Projection By Technology, Top Key Players, Demand, Segment, Regional Analysis Revenue Forecast Till – 2027

There is need of proper ventilation system for the effective functioning of the healthcare units. Proper planning and designing of the ventilation system in operating theaters is necessary to lower the operating cost, low healthcare expenditure, provide ultra-clean infection-free zone.

Laminar ventilation employs High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) that has the capability to remove 99.97% of germ particles from the air flow.

It is better than conventional ventilation system. According to U.S standard, the operating room ventilation system in hospitals should remove >90% of a germ-sized particle. During the implantation of prosthetic devices, sterile condition should be maintained as only one germ can infect the wound and cause infection.

Therefore to avoid contamination, sterile air is important in cardiac surgeries, orthopedic, or various other implant surgeries. The lack of proper planning and designing of ventilation system leads to health issues and further complicates the task. About 70% of microbes transfer through surgical instruments during surgical wound

Laminar flow system is more expensive than a conventional system, if installed in 2015, it will work properly at least for about 30 years. Till today, it is uncertain that whether laminar flow system is better or conventional flow system. Guided Airflow System has a unique design in which air supply is directed diagonally towards the operating table, and the contaminated air is exhausted out of the room.

Guided airflow incorporates slit ventilation, consisting of booster fed air jet located at the intersecting area between the horizontal ceiling and vertical wall and two large perforated supply air surfaces. Air is supplied in a controlled manner into the diagonal air jet. The novel design and co-ejection effect creates sterile air on the operating and surgical instrument table.

In comparison with laminar air flow, guided airflow system accounts about 70% reduction in energy consumption. The ventilation system helps in the reduction of infectious risk in patients and staff exposed to different infectious agents. For reducing post-operative wound infections, proper and adequate ventilation system is selected.

The global market for guided airflow system market is segmented on basis of ventilation system types, application, end user and geography:

Segment by Ventilation System Types Mixing Ventilation Parallel Flow Ventilation Horizontal Parallel Flow Ventilation Vertical Parallel Flow Ventilation

Segment by Application Operating Theatres Medical Lab work Surgical Instrument Table



Segment by End User Hospitals Pharmaceutical Industry Biotechnology Industry Electronic Industry Academic/Research Laboratory



Based on the ventilation system types, guided airflow system market is segmented into mixing ventilation and parallel flow ventilation. Vertical parallel flow ventilation is widely accepted in hospitals and healthcare facilities. Based on the application segment the global market for guided airflow system is segmented into operating table, medical lab work and surgical instrument table.

Based on the end user the global market for guided airflow system is segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical Industry, biotechnology Industry, electronic Industry, and academic/research laboratory. High demand of ventilation system in hospitals is estimated to drive the global guided airflow system market.

On the basis of regional presence, global guided airflow system market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to lead the global guided airflow market due to the significant presence of hospitals and need for ventilation system. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Some of the major players in Guided Airflow System market are Johnson Medical International, Sdn. Bhd., Air Science, NuAire, HUYlab Scientific Ltd.Co, Quatro Air Technologies Inc., Germfree, Bigneat Ltd, and Clean Air Company, Inc. HEMCO Corporation.

