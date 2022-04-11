Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market 2022 Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —
Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market 2022
Congestive Heart Failure Treatment Devices Market is on the verge of witnessing a drastic In Upcoming Years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used for delivering insights. Also, the virtual workforce is being developed with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being deployed for helping the end-users with timely feedback. This trend is bound to take the overall industry at a greater stride in the upcoming period.
Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) is a chronic condition of a body, which adversely affects the pumping efficiency of the cardiac muscles and the heart. It occurs due to accretion of fluid around the heart that may contribute towards ineffective pumping of the heart. This condition may result in shortness of breathing, swelling and weakness.
Left-sided CHF is the more commonly noted than right-sided CHF. Left-sided CHF occurs due to malfunctioning of the left ventricle leading to fluid accumulation in lungs making breathing difficult. In right-sided CHF, blood backs up in blood vessels leading to fluid retention in lower extremities of the body including abdomen and other vital organs.
Common reasons for onset of congestive heart failure are hypertension, coronary arterial disease and malfunctioning of heart valves. Some symptoms for onset of CHF include continued fatigue, irregular heartbeat, chest pain, increased need to urinate, wheezing, continued weight gain and fainting.
Symptoms vary with the severity of the disease. It can be diagnosed by a careful physical examination and selected laboratory tests. Some of these are EEG, ECG, MRI, various stress tests, blood tests and cardiac catherization.
Lifestyle modification, administration of prescription medicines, mechanical therapies and surgical intervention are four widely adopted treatments for CHF. Mechanical therapies and surgical interventions are more commonly adopted treatments by physicians in hospitalization cases. The devices used for the treatment of congestive heart failure include implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT), ventricular assist devices (VADs), or pacemakers.
Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across regions is one the major factors driving the revenue growth of congestive heart failure treatment devices globally. Lifestyle related factors are expected to add to growing disease incidence of CVDs and thus raise adoption of treatments.
Fast track approvals of devices coupled with technological advancement in developed countries will propel market revenues further. Huge unmet treatment demand for congestive heart failure is expected to be noted in developing markets. High cost of devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies are few factors that could hinder the revenues growth of the congestive heart failure treatment market.
