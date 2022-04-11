Genitourinary Drugs Market Sales, Supply and Consumption 2022 Analysis and Forecasts to 2027

New York, US, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Genitourinary Drugs Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are amongst the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.

The Genitourinary Drugs Market is expected to witness an escalation going forward. With health apps, biosensors, AI, VR, telehealth, robots, cloud computing, predictive analysis, and EHRs being rampantly used, there is nothing to hold the healthcare vertical from soaring high. The healthcare vertical, would, see its cash registers ringing on the count of digital IoT creeping in at a rapid pace.

Genitourinary is a condition that deals with genital and urinary system. Genitourinary drugs are used to treat disorders related to kidney, ureters, bladder and urethra. The diagnosis of the genitourinary system involves the entire urinary tract and male genital tract.

Genitourinary infections may be communicable and caused by organisms such as bacteria or yeast. It is estimated that one in five women will suffer from urinary tract infection in her lifetime Antibiotics are the first line of treatment for urinary tract infections.

Genitourinary cancers are cancer in the urinary system e.g. prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and cervical cancer. Growing incidence of genitourinary disorder will drive genitourinary drug market. Many pipeline drugs are under development that will expand the scope in the next few years.

Increased demand of generics, continual patent expiration and the presence of counterfeit drugs is expected to impede the global genitourinary drug market. Earlier, patients suffering from the genitourinary system were provided with steroids and immunosuppressant, but it caused serious side effects such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. To overcome side effects biological drugs turned up that may cause fever only and are highly efficient in the treatment of genitourinary infections.

As of January 2014, about 3 million men had a history of prostate cancer, 608,620 had urinary bladder cancer, and 244,110 testicular cancer survivors were in the US. It is estimated that by 2024, the population of cancer survivors will increase almost 19 million. Technological advancement in genitourinary devices and rising concern about urinary health is anticipated to accelerate the growth of global genitourinary drug market.

The global Genitourinary Drugs market is segmented on basis of, Indication, product type and geography:

by Indication Genitourinary Cancer

Kidney/Renal Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Bladder Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Erectile Dysfunction

Urinary Tract Infections

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Interstitial Cystitis

Others by Product type Urologicals

Gynaecologicals

Genitourinary Anti-Infectives

Sex Hormones

The global genitourinary drug market is segmented, by indication and product type. Based on the indication the global genitourinary drugs market is segmented into genitourinary cancer, kidney/renal cancer, ovarian cancer, bladder cancer, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, erectile dysfunction, urinary tract infections, sexually transmitted diseases, interstitial cystitis and others.

Prostate cancer share is high in the indication segment. Therapeutics available for the treatment of prostate cancer are radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and anti-neoplastic agents. The increase in the survival rate, limited adverse effects are the factors, strengthening their uptake in the market.

On the basis of product type, the global genitourinary drug market is segmented into urological, gynaecologicals, sex hormones and anti-infective. Anti-infective is expected to grow at the higher rate over the forecast period due to increase in the incidence of urinary tract infections.

On the basis of regional presence, global genitourinary drug market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the global genitourinary drug market due to increased awareness about genitourinary diseases and associated risk factors.

Europe market is also projected to experience growth in the near future. Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at faster growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, adoption of effective medicine and raising funds for clinical research.

Some of the major players in global genitourinary drug market are Pfizer, Inc. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Genentech, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Allergan, Merck & Co., Inc.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Genitourinary Drugs Market Segments

Genitourinary Drugs Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2015

Genitourinary Drugs Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Genitourinary Drugs Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Genitourinary Drugs Market Drivers And Restraints

