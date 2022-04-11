Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market 2022 Global Projection By Key Players – Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, AstraZeneca plc, Biogen Idec– Analysis and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Solid Tumor Therapeutics Market 2022

In cancer, solid tumors are formed by aggregation of abnormal tissues that do not comprise of any liquid or cyst. These solid tumors are of two types namely benign and malignant. The treatment of these solid tumors is tough and it requires synchronized actions of many healthcare professionals, such as, surgeons, radiologists, radiation specialists, oncologists, and other professionals. Hence, most of the solid tumors are treated through chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or surgery.

In cancer, solid tumors are formed by aggregation of abnormal tissues that do not comprise of any liquid or cyst. These solid tumors are of two types namely benign and malignant. The treatment of these solid tumors is tough and it requires synchronized actions of many healthcare professionals, such as, surgeons, radiologists, radiation specialists, oncologists, and other professionals. Hence, most of the solid tumors are treated through chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and/or surgery.

However, at present, surgery is the most appropriate treatment option for cancer solid tumors. Chemotherapy is frequently used along with other types of solid tumor treatment i.e. surgery and radiation. Solid tumor therapeutics are pharmaceutical products that specifically treat various cancers such as lung cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, cervical cancer and others. For oncology treatments, solid tumor therapeutics are continuing to pave the way in the global oncology therapeutics market as an effective anti-cancer therapy.

Increasing incidences of solid tumor among cancer patients and growing prevalence of various types of metastatic cancers are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. For instance, in 2012, World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that globally around 8.2 Mn people died due to cancer. Among them breast, colorectal, liver and lung cancers, were among the primary causes of cancer deaths. Most common forms of solid tumors include neuroblastoma and brain tumors (glioma and medulloblastoma) and other solid tumors include osteosarcoma and rhabdomyosarcoma. Increasing investment in clinical trials along with R&D of cancer drugs, increasing expenditure in cancer treatment, and unmet demand for effective cancer treating drug are other key factors which are expected to fuel the growth of the global solid tumor therapeutics market. However, high cost of cancer therapy, increase in drug patent cliff, and increasing volume of generic therapeutic products are anticipated to be the growth hampering factors for the global solid tumor therapeutics market.