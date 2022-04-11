Solar Powered Wheelchair Market Report: Sizing and Growth, Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market 2022

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market is there to hit the exponential growth mark In Upcoming Years. This is the era of “online visibility”. The key stakeholders in enterprises are into an exploration of new-fangled opportunities concerning digital media, as online competition is there to rule for the next few years. With end-users turning out to be netizens, search engine optimization is of paramount importance. This would be the net-oriented trend going forward.

Wheelchairs are assistive device for individuals with disability or injury. Manual wheelchairs provide an effective means of improving individual upper-limb muscle strength and user’s cardiopulmonary function.

However manual wheelchairs leads to a gross loss of mechanical efficiency, and thus risk of upper-limb injury and user fatigue. Electric-powered wheelchair reduces the risks posed by manual wheelchairs but at the same have large physical size and are relatively expensive.

Researchers are now trying to utilize function deployment mode to develop a wheelchair with user-selectable manual or electric propulsion mode along with a solar power supply system. One such study was published in 2014 in the Journal of Rehabilitation Research & Development (JRRD).

The study concluded that the use of auxiliary solar power supply system increased the travel range of a wheelchair by 26% compared to a wheelchair powered by battery alone. Moreover, the modular design of the wheelchair provided ease of transportation and storage, thus overcoming the shortfall of electric powered wheelchairs.

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market: Dynamics 

With the increasing incidence rate of ambulatory disabilities the demand for wheelchairs is expected to upsurge. Though electric powered wheelchairs are preferred over manual wheelchairs, the cost becomes a constraint for its usage. To overcome such barriers, the research undertaking for solar powered wheelchair is considerably increasing past few years.

The researches undertaken to combine electric and solar powered wheelchairs to increase the runtime will eventually attract industry players towards commercializing these wheelchairs. Moreover, added features such as USB ports, solar panel shades and joy stick will further makes these wheelchairs user –friendly. All these factors will increase the demand and market for solar powered wheelchairs.

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market: Segmentation 

On the basis of components the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:

  • solar-panel
  • Battery
  • Charger
  • Control circuit
  • Others (wheels, converter, USB port)

Solar panel: researchers are trying to develop breakthrough technologies which can double the amount of solar energy generated by solar cells. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, developed a solar thermo photovoltaic device. The device increases the amount of energy solar panel generate by installing an additional layer which harnesses some of the energy wasted by current solar panels.

On the basis of disabilities the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:

  • Mobility disabilities
  • Lower extremity disabilities
  • Cerebral palsy
  • Spinal cord injury

On the basis of stakeholders the solar powered wheelchair market can be segment as:

  • Users
  • Government authorities
  • Rehabilitation service
  • Supporting organizations
  • Rehabilitation personnel

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market: Market Players

Industry players are exploring the solar powered wheelchair market in untapped areas such as Mexico. For instance, Invacare shifted its production of Solara manual wheelchair to Mexico. The step works towards the company strategy on focus on quality system improvements.

Some of the solar powered wheelchair market contributors are Kyocera Corporation, Beamer Ltd, Ostrich Mobility, Solar Mobility Inc., Invacare Corp., Trina Solar, Yingli Solar, Green Energy, First Solar, SunPower Corporation and Canadian Solar.

