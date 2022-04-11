Solar Powered Wheelchair Market Report: Sizing and Growth, Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market 2022

Solar Powered Wheelchair Market is there to hit the exponential growth mark In Upcoming Years.

Wheelchairs are assistive device for individuals with disability or injury. Manual wheelchairs provide an effective means of improving individual upper-limb muscle strength and user’s cardiopulmonary function.

However manual wheelchairs leads to a gross loss of mechanical efficiency, and thus risk of upper-limb injury and user fatigue. Electric-powered wheelchair reduces the risks posed by manual wheelchairs but at the same have large physical size and are relatively expensive.

Researchers are now trying to utilize function deployment mode to develop a wheelchair with user-selectable manual or electric propulsion mode along with a solar power supply system. One such study was published in 2014 in the Journal of Rehabilitation Research & Development (JRRD).

The study concluded that the use of auxiliary solar power supply system increased the travel range of a wheelchair by 26% compared to a wheelchair powered by battery alone. Moreover, the modular design of the wheelchair provided ease of transportation and storage, thus overcoming the shortfall of electric powered wheelchairs.