Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market To Witness A Substantiation Between 2019-2029

Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Introduction

Over the past couple of decades, the large-scale industrialization and urbanization across the developing regions including Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America have led to a significant rise in the demand for air handling systems across the commercial and the industrial sector. While the developing regions are gradually roping in investments to fuel the economy, the developed regions including North America and Europe are at the forefront in terms of technological advancements and deployment of advanced air handling systems.

Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Dynamics

In line with the current requirements of the current industrial and commercial sector, gel seal type HEPA filters have emerged as an integral component of the modern-day air handling systems. Gel seal type HEPA filters are predominantly used to protect the components of the equipment by restricting debris accumulation and minimize the overall volume of air contaminants within the interiors of a building.

The gel seal type HEPA filters market is on course to witness a steady growth in the forthcoming years owing to a considerable demand surge from the pharmaceutical sector. The flourishing pharmaceutical sector across the world presents abundant opportunities for the supply-side participants of the gel seal type HEPA filters market value chain.

Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Segmentation

By Gel Type Polyurethane Gel

Silicone gel By End-use industry Food & beverages

Healthcare

Microelectronics

Pharmaceutical

Commercial

Others

Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Regional Outlook

Amidst the ongoing novel COVID-19 pandemic, the healthcare sector across the world continues to seek different ways to minimize the burden and additional pressure. The surge in the number of patients being admitted across hospitals has led to a ten-fold rise in demand for ventilators worldwide.

As more and more nations continue to scramble for ventilators, players operating in the current gel seal type HEPA filters market are expected to capitalize on the looming opportunities to gain ground.

Uncertainty revolving around the novel coronavirus along with rising patient concerns regarding the quality of air filtration systems across the hospitals have played a key role in augmenting the demand for gel seal type HEPA filters.

While hospitals are primarily equipped with the conventional viral and bacterial filters, the demand for gel seal type in-line HEPA filters has spurred amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, as healthcare professionals and frontline workers continue to find different methods to reduce viral cross-contamination, gel seal type HEPA filters have gradually garnered significant popularity.

Gel seal type HEPA filters are highly efficient in restricting particulate matter that is larger than 0.3 μm. Several tests conducted by NASA have revealed that gel seal type HEPA filters have proved highly effective in restricting the movement of nano-particulate contaminants – a factor that is likely to boost the demand for HEPA filters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gel Seal Type HEPA Filters Market: Key Players

While applications of gel seal type HEPA filters within the pharmaceutical sector are likely to remain an important revenue stream, applications across other sectors including microelectronics, industrial, commercial, healthcare, and food & beverage is projected to garner considerable business.

Gel seal type HEPA filters have emerged as the most suitable end filter for biological clean rooms and industrial cleanrooms due to which, the demand has experienced steady growth over the past few years. The trend is projected to continue over the forecast period (2018-2028) and provide lucrative opportunities for gel seal type HEPA filter manufacturers.

In addition, gel seal type HEPA filters are tipped to gradually replace the mechanical compression devices that are extensively used across developing nations including China and India. The improved sealing effect compared to that of mechanical compression devices coupled with the growing demand for highly-efficient, reliable, and convenient sealing solutions are anticipated to provide an impetus to the demand for gel seal type HEPA filters.

