The Busway Market To Witness An Exponential Spike From 2020-2030

Busway Market: Introduction

Commercial and industrial distribution systems implement various methods when it comes to transportation of electric power. One such method is via busway, wherein power can be transmitted in an enclosure using bus bars. These have the possibility of involving large conductors running in trays or conduits. A bus bar is basically a conductor involving two or more circuits which serves as a common link. It can schematically be represented by a straight line with a number of connections made to it. Standard bus bars are made of aluminium or copper generally. A busway comes into picture for a variety of applications and finds its use in both commercial and high-rise buildings.

Busway Market: Dynamics

A key factor responsible for driving the busway market is the worldwide demand of energy booming exponentially with time. Power generation from renewable energy and the natural gas sector is gradually taking over fossil fuel along with other age-old methods so as to meet the requirements. The busway market is thriving in various sectors on replacing traditional wire cable use with advanced technology.

Owing to power transmission and distribution sector either competing with each other or partnering with tech firms to deliver improved and innovative solutions, the busway market is steadily growing. The increase in power transmission is anticipated to boost the busway market, being a significant choice for power transmission and distribution among various end-users.

Some of the restraints which are expected to hamper the busway market growth is the decline in demand for semiconductors which consequently leads to an increase in the design complexity. Inconvenience during installations result in lower temperature stability levels which hampers the busway market growth. Complications resulting from cable accumulation in these components are also expected to hinder market growth.

The busway market is projected to witness primary opportunities on account of smart power distribution systems. Rising number of data centers across developing regions pave opportunistic avenues for the busway market in industrial and IT infrastructure.

Busway Market: Segmentation

Based on product type
  • Air Splicing Busway
  • Intensive Insulation Plug Busway
  • Higher Strength Enclosed Busway
  • Other Types
Based on application
  • Industrial Infrastructure
  • Commercial Infrastructure
  • Civil Buildings
  • Others (renewable energy and transportation)
Based on end use
  • IT & Telecom
  • Government
  • BFSI
  • Healthcare & Retail
  • Others
Based on phase type
  • Segregated Phase
  • Non-Segregated Phase
  • Plug-In
  • Feeder

Busway Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions which is anticipated to hold a dominant share on busway market on account of rising industrialization, urbanization and significant implementation of busway system in various application segments.

Increasing demand for busway from the emerging economies of the region such as of China, India and Southeast Asia are projected in the near future. Rapidly growing North American economies with significant growth in commercial and residential construction would pave the way for increased adoption of busway, which in turn propels the Busway market over the estimated timeframe.

Busway Market: Key Players

Some of the global participants of Busway market are as follows:

  • Schneider Electric
  • Siemens AG
  • Eaton Corporation
  • PPB Group
  • General Electric
  • Powell Industries
  • ABB LTD.
  • Universal Electric Corp.
  • C&S Electric
  • LS Cables
  • Furukawa Electric
  • DAQO Group
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Asian Power System
  • Brilltech

