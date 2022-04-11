Plastic Pipe Market Sales In China Upheld By Residential Sector Material Innovations Underway From 2019-2029

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Plastic pipe sales in China reached 2 million tons in 2018, which are expected to be rising at a strong CAGR of 7% during 2019 – 2029. As revealed by a new research study of Persistence Market Research (PMR), China plastic pipes market will prominently thrive on the back of accelerated demand from the construction industry, particularly the residential sector.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a Sample@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30814

Government’s efforts in wastewater management and water conservation are contributing significantly to the build-up of China plastic pipes market. Rainwater and storm water systems are expected to exhibit strong growth prospects with the Sponge City initiative and other rainwater harvesting projects initiated by regional administrative bodies and municipality councils.

Key Takeaways – China Plastic Pipes Market Study

Light weight, superior adaptability, and pliant structure of plastic pipes continue to uplift their preference over metal and other counterparts, in applications ranging from solid and liquid waste handling to HVAC systems.

Exponential growth of construction industry, owing to significant rise in smart cities, Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and manufacturing industries, has been driving the demand for plastic pipes in the country.

Elevated demand for plastic pipes in water transfer applications such as plumbing and water management systems is expected to account for the rising opportunistic potential of liquid conduits, compared to other types of transmission medium.

Presence of a large number of players in the market has been driving manufacturers to develop low-cost yet high quality products to maintain their market hold

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyethylene (PE) pipes are anticipated to dominate the sales by material type.

Sales Soar Despite the Unsustainability Buzz around Plastics

China accounts for a fourth of global plastic production which reflects the abundance of availability of raw material and the subsequent ease in procurement of the same. This has been the predominant factor establishing a strong base for plastic pipes market in China.

Despite serious environmental concerns surrounding the use of plastics, it has been observed that plastic remains a preferred choice among pipe manufacturers owing to its light weight and cost efficiency in comparison with other popular choices. Pipes manufactured from non-plastic materials are expensive more prone to leakage. However, biodegradability and recyclability will remain a major concern accounting for serious regulatory implications associated with plastic pipes. Manufacturers are thus innovating with sustainable plastic types such as polyethylene (PE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE).

For critical insights on this market, request for customization here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/30814

High Quality and Durability Remain Sought-after Features

Plastic products are considered as long lasting and completely durable which can serve the purpose of transmission for a long period of time. The plastic pipes are inert and are less likely to react to damp and moist conditions. Furthermore, the extensive corrosion resistance and chemical resistance also complements and enhances the serving life of the pipes.

Additionally, plastic pipes are more preferred for the underwater sewer works and concealed piping assembly in the buildings as they provide long service life and are less susceptible for replacement and repairs, thus, making the plastic pipes assembly a maintenance free system causing a noteworthy reduction in the entire assembly cost. These features are expected to spur the growth of the China plastic pipes market.

China Plastic Pipes Market: Vendor Insights

The report uncovers valuable insights on the competitive scenario of China’s plastic pipes market, emphasizing various developmental strategies of leading market players. Some key players in the market are Na Ya Plastics Corp., China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., GF Piping Systems Ltd., Rehau, Hebei Dingsu plastic Sales Co., Ltd., and Kunshan Pinhong Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. Prominent companies in plastic pipes market are investing significantly in R&D of sustainable plastics. Product innovation strategies of major players are centered around the demands of the thriving residential sector.

As indicated by the study, leading players in China plastic pipes market are focused on manufacturing of products with affordable pricing in order to attract customers towards the products. Through extensive R&D, companies are trying to find an alternative manufacturing procedure which can cut off the operational cost without compromising on the quality of products. This in turn gives impetus to the China plastic pipes market.

The central and West China are expected to be the most lucrative markets in terms of growth potential. The market for plastic pipes in China has witnessed exponential growth over the recent past, with nearly 3,000 small-scale and regional manufacturers. These pipe manufacturers have their setups in diverse provinces and continue to strive for customer base that is unique and exclusive to their brands.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30814

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com