Vivaldi 5.2 is here. Exactly 6 years ago, we launched the first version of Vivaldi.

Oslo, Norway, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — We thrive on giving you options, so you are never more than a click or keyboard shortcut away from what you are trying to accomplish. Over the years, we have created a wealth of built-in features that you will not find in many, if any, other browsers.

And this latest version stays true to our roots: The Reading List Panel lets you view and manage the stories you wish to read, from the browser’s sidebar. And, now that we have included Reading List on our Android version, you can sync your Reading Lists across multiple devices.

The Reading List Panel offers plenty of perks:

* Manage lists intuitively.

* Search and filter easily.

* Sort and organize efficiently.

Because your privacy is as precious to us as it is to you, we have added a Privacy Statistics Bar in the Start Page of the browser. It provides information on the number of trackers and ads that Vivaldi has blocked, preventing them from profiling you. Having visibility on these details will help you make informed decisions about your browsing.

Click on ‘more information’ on the Privacy Statistics Bar to get a detailed overview including:

* A per website breakdown for trackers and ads.

* A per “tracker company” breakdown.

* A reset of your cumulative privacy statistics.

There is always more! Along with improvements across the board, you will notice some nice additions:

* Qwant – the privacy search is back.

* Faster tab dragging.

* Vivaldi Mail, Calendar, and Feed Reader (beta).

Find more about Vivaldi’s functionality at https://vivaldi.com/features/ . For these new features and improvements, download Vivaldi 5.2, available on Windows, Linux, and macOS at https://vivaldi.com/download/ .

