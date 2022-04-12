Two Centre of Excellence will be establish by ASAP and ISIEINDIA for Skilling, Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship for youths of Kerala

Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Additional Skill Acquisition Programme – ASAP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers – ISIEINDIA to set up Centre of Excellence for E-Mobility, Research and Skill Development on Friday 25th March 2022. MOU signing formalities was done by Dr. Usha Titus (Chairperson & Managing Director, ASAP) & Mr. Vinod Gupta (Founder & President, ISIEINDIA) to help youths of our country to bring on the forefront of technology. .

Under this MOU, ISIEINDIA & ASAP in association with Industry Partners MG Motor and Hero Electric will work on EV Skill Development and Research. Initially ASAP & ISIEINDIA will establish 2 Centre of Excellences for E-Mobility at CSP – Kunnanthanam and CSP – Thavannur. These COEs will be resource for the youths of Kerala for EV training and Research by Top Industry Partner and will create an Eco-system for Self-employment and Entrepreneurship in the field of green mobility. Job oriented programs like Master Certification in Electric Vehicle Powertrain, PGP in Electric Vehicle Engineering, Electric Vehicle Technician etc. Skilling program will be offered to make youths employable and entrepreneurs.

The virtual signing ceremony of MOU was held in presence of Mr. Arindam Lahiri (CEO, ASDC), Dr. Buddha Chandrasekhar (Chief Coordinating Officer, AICTE, Govt of India), Mr. V. G Rao (Vice President, Olectra Greentech Limited), Mr. Alok Rai (Assistant Director – Government Relation & Industry Affairs, SMEV), Mr. Vineet Kumar Singh (General Manager- Supply Chain, MG Motors), Mr. I P Laiju (Head Training – ASAP), Mr Vinod T V (Head Business Development, ASAP), Mr. Susmith Mohan (Program Manager, Cluster Development EV, El & EC), Dr. Ashwini Kumar Sharma (Mentor for Change, Atal Innovation Mission), Mr. Shubhankaar Chakraborty (Director – Alliance – Partnership & CSR, ISIEINDIA), Mr. Shubham Varshney (Director – Mobility Events and Corporate Affairs, ISIEINDIA) & Mr. Vikas Sharma (Operation Manager – Skill Development Cell, ISIEINDIA) On this occasion

Dr. Usha Titus said ‘ in 2021 3.9 lakhs plus EV has already sold and Market growing with 36% CGAR till 2026 and even battery marketing is also growing very rapidly so we have decided to establish COEs for the engineering students, professional and general public for skilling and research for employability and productive livelihood. This is the unique facility for us; the investment is coming from the schedule cost department so in addition to this we will be able to bring meritorious schedule cast students to main stream and new generation skilling area.

Mr. Vinod Gupta said, we are going to make India hub of EV engineers, these kind of initiative are need of the hour. In addition to this Mr. Vineet Singh , from MG motors rightly mentioned to build the ecosystem for electric vehicle , MG partnered with ISIEINDIA and through our CSR initiative MG Seva , we support millions of

