GSD Emerges As The Best University To Offer International Relations Courses

Summary: Are you looking for the best master’s programs in international relations and diplomacy in Switzerland? Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations will take you a step forward towards fulfilling your career goals.

Geneva, Switzerland, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — The global political environment is changing, and with the rapid advancements in digital communications in the last few years, we are becoming more interconnected than before. In such a situation, obtaining a degree in international relations and diplomacy does make sense to develop a fulfilling career. A range of jobs is offered by government agencies, multinational firms, NGOs, embassies, etc., to individuals having adequate skills and knowledge in global development.

Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations (GSD) has emerged as one of the leading universities to offer the best master’s programs in international relations. It is attracting an overwhelming number of applications each year.

Currently, GSD offers two master’s courses in this field. One is the Master’s in International Relations (MIR), and another is the Master of Arts in International Relations (MA-IR).

The MIR course focuses mainly on preparing students to build a successful career in management-level positions within many private and public sectors. Overall, this course helps students develop strong international relations and diplomacy concepts.

On the other hand, the MA-IR course at GSD is a globally recognized dual master’s degree program that involves both international relations and business. The business economy is greatly affected by the changing socio-political norms. Doing this course will make a student more capable of countering the emerging challenges of the current world. GSD and the University of Business and International Studies (UBIS) have jointly designed this program.

When asked about the benefits of the two courses, one of the officials at GSD replied, “Our MIR course is designed to prepare students to fight any types of challenges in the rapidly-changing global society of today. Our faculties are industry-learned and take great care in designing the curriculum. Students enrolling at our institute always get back to their homes with 100% satisfaction. We also offer great internship opportunities so that they can be well prepared to face real-life workplace environments.”

He added, “The other course makes students skilled in business areas. We have an exclusive offer for those who complete the MIR course and want to enroll in the MA-IR course. They will just need to complete 5 specialized UBIS courses, and that will make them eligible to get their MA-IR degree. We offer business courses online, and the program is pretty flexible. And, what’s great, our partnership with UBIS has also allowed us to reduce the tuition fee for these students.”

About GSD

The Geneva School of Diplomacy and International Relations is a private university focusing on providing the best master’s programs in international relations and diplomacy. They have strong connections with diplomatic missions, international bodies, government sectors, and NGOs. Students enrolling in the courses can learn from distinguished faculties through interactive learning sessions. In addition, the university regularly organizes lectures by high-profile speakers and graduates.

Contact

Address: Château de Penthes 18, chemin de L’impératrice 1292 Pregny/Geneva, Switzerland

Phone Number: +41223003377

Email Id: info@genevadiplomacy.com