The Big Red Group Partners with Arizona State University to Launch India’s First Credit-Course

Gurugram, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Catered towards high school students, the exclusive program will be the first of its kind in India to offer college-level credits to high school students.

The Big Red Group continues to add to its eminent collaborations with a partnership with Arizona State University and Poetry in America, with whom they will conduct Poetry in America Intensive – a college-level literature workshop catered towards High School Students.

Poetry in America, created by Harvard Professor Elisa New, has carved a commanding space for itself in the field of Poetry and Literature. Known for making poetry accessible to everyday audiences, the show has featured guests including Joe Biden, Cynthia Nixon, Nas and more. While it has offered educational courses to willing learners, this will be the first time it conducts a course catered directly for the Indian Subcontinent.

Arizona State University is one of the US’s premier research universities, being the highest-ranked university for innovation according to the U.S. News & World Report. ASU has collaborated with Poetry in America for a range of literature programs, but like the former, this will be its first foray into the Indian Subcontinent in this capacity.

Poetry in America Intensive – to be held from 4th to 12th July, 2022 – will be taught by a Harvard Professor and promises to give students a taste of college-level literature. The interdisciplinary poetry classes will educate students in the literary and cultural history of America and teach poetry in conversation with art forms like ballet, hip-hop, jazz and more. At the end of the program, students will be conferred an ASU college credit, that can be transferred over to a college of their choice.

About the Big Red Group

The Big Red Group is an Ed-tech firm bringing the best educational program from around the world for high school students. Their diverse range of courses on leadership, entrepreneurship, robotics, literature, sports and more give students the Ivy League edge for future success.

