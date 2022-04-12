Aevum.In – Best Places To Shop For Banarasi Sarees Buy Online In The USA

NYC, USA, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Aevum brings the ethnic appeal of India in the USA through their wide range of traditional wear collections, especially the Banarasi Saree. The golden work of the saree expresses the real beauty of women.

Opulent embroidery work on Banarasi saree makes it one of the favorite choices for women, not only in India but also across the world. Aevum conveys the true note of Varanasi – a place where the saree is made, through their collection. If you are an Indian saree lover, the place meets your all fashion interests and decorates your style with the pristine appeal of the Indian culture.

Banarasi sarees are known for their intricate designs, and the engravings are rich in the saree. On the finest woven silk material, these eloquent artworks are created in silver brocade or zari. Traditionally used for beautifying Indian brides, these sarees always have a global glamour.

The sarees showcase the rich work which needs time and patience from the artist to complete. Depending on the intricate design patterns, a saree can need 15 days or even 6 months to be woven. Aevum offers silk mark sarees to their beautiful customers to make sure that the saree is of original quality. The silk mark authenticates the silk quality that gives the utmost comfort of wearing. The prices of the saree depend on the intricate design details and other factors.

The history of the Banarasi saree dates back to the 17th century, when silk weavers from Gujrat were migrated to the Banaras. However, the use of the brocade work, which is the glory of the saree, started in the Mughal period.

Aevum, the Best Site To Buy Sarees Online In USA, introduces the rich collection of Banarasi saree to people living in the USA. Keeping the styling note the same as in India, the boutique has made a unique place in the heart of saree lovers. Buy a silk mark saree from the place and enjoy your traditional Indian look.

About the Company:

Aevum brings the Indian fashion note in the USA through their wide collection, which is elaborated with Banaras Silk Saree, Dhakai Jamdani Saree, Murshidabad Pure Silk Saree, and more.

Phone number: +919321421388

Website: https://www.aevum.in/