LAB N 42 Offers New Clients Ipswich Eyelash Extensions Discount And Freebies

London, UK, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Adding volume to your lash line is now more affordable. LAB Nº 42, a leading name in eyelash extensions in Ipswich, offers awesome discounts and freebies for their new clients.

Owned by experienced and insured technician Hilary Penning, or simply Hils, the garden studio based in the beautiful Bramford village offers bespoke eyelash extensions and eyebrow treatments to make you look even more gorgeous.

Top-Quality Lashes

Eyelash extensions are designed to frame your eyes in a way that they can complement the look that you’re aiming for. With quality lash extensions, your eyes can appear fuller, longer, and even more defined.

LAB Nº 42 offers bespoke treatments on a one-to-one basis. And at 10% off, new clients like you can avail of the studio’s various packages:

Classic lash extensions – full set. Nothing quite beats the classic. This package is for you if you’re looking for a simple, no-frills lash extension. These premium extensions add length and some fullness to your lash line. They’re also easy to maintain — you only need to get infills every two to three weeks.

Hybrid lash extensions – full set. If you want to add more volume, the LAB Nº 42’s hybrid package is ideal. It fuses classic lashes with the popular Russian lashes, adding a striking, textured appeal to your eyes.

Volume lash extensions – full set. Whether you’re attending an important event or simply want to exude timeless glamour on a date night, these lash extensions are what you need to elevate your look. These are made of ultra-fine lashes, and depending on the volume you’d like to achieve, you can request the studio to create 3d to 10d fans.

Apart from the discount on these offerings, you will also get a free Lashbase aftercare kit.

LAB Nº 42 also offers patch tests, lash removal, and lash lift and tint services. Meanwhile, their brow treatments include brow tint, shape, and definition, brow lamination, patch test, and henna brows.

Tailored Experience You Can Afford

LAB Nº 42 uses only the best Ipswich eyelash extensions. To ensure the best results possible, Hils listens to your goals and requests and offers tailored services based on them.

Getting lash and brow treatments in her garden studio also takes your experience to a higher notch. Idyllic and relaxing, the kind of environment that she offers is one reason why she’s able to build a loyal client base despite only moving to Ipswich in 2020.

Because your pampering session is tailored to your needs, you’ll step out feeling more confident not just about how your eyes look — but about yourself all in all.

Enjoy The Best Deals On Eyelash Extensions In Ipswich

Are you looking for a new studio where you can get top-quality eyelash extensions? LAB Nº 42 is here for you. They offer classic, volume, and hybrid lash extensions at discounted prices for their new clients. Their offerings come with freebies that you’ll surely love.

Learn more about the best Ipswich eyelash extensions and head on to https://www.labno42.co.uk. LAB Nº 42 operates on an appointment basis. For enquiries, contact Hils at hilary.penning@gmail.com or 07966217059.