Paris, France, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — We are delighted to invite the researchers & experts from the arena of Healthcare to register for “2nd World Congress on Primary Healthcare and Medicare Summit” which is going to be held on NOVEMBER 07-09, 2022 at PARIS, FRANCE.

Healthcare Conferences 2022 offers all participants an opportunity to benefit from Plenary Lectures, Keynote Addresses, Review and Forecast Papers, Poster Presentations and Panel discussions. Healthcare Conferences reaches across the globe, public and private medical sectors to connect and inspire physicians, healthcare executives, leaders, venture capitalists, diagnostics, medical practitioners of the healthcare value chain.

Quality of patient care, advanced methods in hospital epidemiology research, and early results of major clinical trials in the field will be addressed, as will improving prevention strategies using various implementation tools such as social media, telemedicine, and simulation models.