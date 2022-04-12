2nd World Congress on Primary Healthcare and Medicare Summit

Healthcare Conference 2022

Posted on 2022-04-12 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Paris, France, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — We are delighted to invite the researchers & experts from the arena of Healthcare to register for “2nd World Congress on Primary Healthcare and Medicare Summit” which is going to be held on NOVEMBER 07-09, 2022 at PARIS, FRANCE.

Healthcare Conferences 2022 offers all participants an opportunity to benefit from Plenary Lectures, Keynote Addresses, Review and Forecast Papers, Poster Presentations and Panel discussions. Healthcare Conferences reaches across the globe, public and private medical sectors to connect and inspire physicians, healthcare executives, leaders, venture capitalists, diagnostics, medical practitioners of the healthcare value chain.

Quality of patient care, advanced methods in hospital epidemiology research, and early results of major clinical trials in the field will be addressed, as will improving prevention strategies using various implementation tools such as social media, telemedicine, and simulation models.
We look forward to your active participation in the PRIMARY HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE 2022, as well as welcoming you to PARIS, FRANCE on NOVEMBER 07-09, 2022 – please mark your calendars!

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution