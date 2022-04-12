2nd International Conference on Cardiology (Hybrid Event)

Heart 2022

Posted on 2022-04-12 by in Education, Healthcare // 0 Comments

Cardiology conference 2022

Paris, France, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Examining the best spot to exchange your ideas on Heart???

  With the grand success of the 1st Series of Cardiology Conference, we are glad to welcome you all to attend our “2nd INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CARDIOLOGY (Hybrid Event)  scheduled on NOVEMBER 10-11, 2022 in Paris, France. With individuals from around the world zeroed in on finding a few solutions concerning Cardiology, this is your single most clear chance to achieve the best amassing of people from the mending focuses, Universities, Heart Associations, and so forth…

Theme: “Exploring New Research and Frontiers in Cardiology Care

All the conference proceedings and the full-length articles will be published FREE in Jomard Publishing The Cardiologist (ISSN 2520-6494).

Here the Cardiology Conferences 2022 provides an excellent global platform for professionals in cardiovascular health by organizing conferences, workshops, seminars, B2B sessions in addition to the interactive gatherings from all over the world with a wide range of discussing innovational discoveries to advance the aegis and medicaments of heart and vascular conditions.

Target Audience:

 

Cardiologists, Cardiac Surgeons, Cardiology Scientists, Cardiac Physicians and Doctors, Cardiac Nurses and Nurse Practitioners, Heart Disease Researchers, Cardiology Fellows, Neuro-Cardiology Experts, Cardiology Consultants, Cardio-thoracic Surgeons, Directors, CEO’s of Organizations, Pediatricians, Medical Colleges, Cardiology Associations and Societies, Cardiology Students, Cardiology ResearchersCardiology Faculty, Cardiovascular Physicians, Medical CollegesCardiology Associations and Societies, Business Entrepreneurs, Training Institutes, Manufacturing Medical Devices Companies, Data Management, Medical EngineersHeart Care Nutritionist.

Attendees will have the following benefits:

  • Exclusive Sessions and Panel discussions on latest innovations in Cardiology
  • Lectures by the active Investigators
  • Keynote forums by Renowned Speakers
  • Plenary Speaker Forum
  • Poster Sessions on latest Innovation in all the relevant Areas
  • Panel discussions and interactive sessions.
  • Open Innovation Challenges
  • Poster Sessions on every career stage
  • YRF (Young Research Forum)
  • B2B Meetings
  • Global Networking with 50+ Countries
  • Novel techniques to benefit your cardiology research
  • Best platform for Global business and Networking opportunities
  • Meet the editors of refereed cardiology journals, Society and Heart Association members across the Globe
  • Excellent platform to showcase the latest products in Cardiology and affiliates

Heart 2022 is going Hybrid! There will be both an in-person conference and a virtual conference since some people may not be able to travel due to the pandemic situation or its economic impact

We strongly believe that this 2nd series on cardiology will be a huge success and exceed our expectations extremely.

We look forward to your active participation at the global forum!!

Website: https://www.heart.scientexconference.com/
Whatsapp: +1-929-224-5068
Email: heart@scientexconferences.com | heart@scientexevents.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution