Paris, France, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Examining the best spot to exchange your ideas on Heart???

With the grand success of the 1st Series of Cardiology Conference, we are glad to welcome you all to attend our “2nd INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CARDIOLOGY (Hybrid Event) ” scheduled on NOVEMBER 10-11, 2022 in Paris, France. With individuals from around the world zeroed in on finding a few solutions concerning Cardiology, this is your single most clear chance to achieve the best amassing of people from the mending focuses, Universities, Heart Associations, and so forth…

Theme: “Exploring New Research and Frontiers in Cardiology Care“

All the conference proceedings and the full-length articles will be published FREE in Jomard Publishing The Cardiologist (ISSN 2520-6494).

Here the Cardiology Conferences 2022 provides an excellent global platform for professionals in cardiovascular health by organizing conferences, workshops, seminars, B2B sessions in addition to the interactive gatherings from all over the world with a wide range of discussing innovational discoveries to advance the aegis and medicaments of heart and vascular conditions.

Target Audience:

Cardiologists, Cardiac Surgeons, Cardiology Scientists, Cardiac Physicians and Doctors, Cardiac Nurses and Nurse Practitioners, Heart Disease Researchers, Cardiology Fellows, Neuro-Cardiology Experts, Cardiology Consultants, Cardio-thoracic Surgeons, Directors, CEO’s of Organizations, Pediatricians, Medical Colleges, Cardiology Associations and Societies, Cardiology Students, Cardiology Researchers, Cardiology Faculty, Cardiovascular Physicians, Medical Colleges, Cardiology Associations and Societies, Business Entrepreneurs, Training Institutes, Manufacturing Medical Devices Companies, Data Management, Medical Engineers, Heart Care Nutritionist.



Attendees will have the following benefits:

Exclusive Sessions and Panel discussions on latest innovations in Cardiology

Lectures by the active Investigators

Keynote forums by Renowned Speakers

Plenary Speaker Forum

Poster Sessions on latest Innovation in all the relevant Areas

Panel discussions and interactive sessions.

Open Innovation Challenges

Poster Sessions on every career stage

YRF (Young Research Forum)

B2B Meetings

Global Networking with 50+ Countries

Novel techniques to benefit your cardiology research

research Best platform for Global business and Networking opportunities

Meet the editors of refereed cardiology journals, Society and Heart Association members across the Globe

Excellent platform to showcase the latest products in Cardiology and affiliates

Heart 2022 is going Hybrid! There will be both an in-person conference and a virtual conference since some people may not be able to travel due to the pandemic situation or its economic impact

We strongly believe that this 2nd series on cardiology will be a huge success and exceed our expectations extremely.

We look forward to your active participation at the global forum!!

Website: https://www.heart.scientexconference.com/

Whatsapp: +1-929-224-5068

Email: heart@scientexconferences.com | heart@scientexevents.com