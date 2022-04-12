Glass Works Auctions’ Online-Only Premier Auction #157, April 25-26, Features Flasks, Bitters, Target Balls, Black Glass

East Greenville, PA, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Glass Works Auctions’ Premier Auction #157 will be a two-part, timed closing affair, with Part 1 slated for Monday, April 25th and Part 2 to follow the next day, Tuesday, April 26th. The online-only sale is packed with 263 lots of flasks, bitters, inks, target balls, fire grenades and black glass. Online bidding will be through www.glswrk-auction.com.

Expected top lots include an Old Sachem Bitters and Wigwam Tonic bottle, estimated to change hands for $20,000-$30,000; a General Frank Cheatam’s Bitters bottle (Nashville, Tenn.) (est. $6,000-$8,000); a Traveller’s Bitters bottle (circa 1834-1870), with motif of a walking man (est. $8,000-$12,000); and an eagle New London Anchor Glassworks bottle (est. $8,000-$12,000).

“The General Frank Cheatham’s bitters and the Traveller’s bitters (with the likeness of General Robert E. Lee) are important not only to collectors of bitters bottles, but also to collectors of Civil War material,” said James Hagenbuch, the owner of Glass Works Auctions.

Mr. Hagenbuch pointed to another important bottle in the sale – a blown three-piece-mold geometric pan in cobalt blue (est. $7,000-$9,000). “The cobalt blue blown three-piece mold pan is of extreme importance to collectors of early American glass,” he said. “Numerous pieces in this form exist in clear glass, but only on rare occasion is one available in the cobalt blue color.”

Other noteworthy bottles include a handled Whiskey bottle (“A.M. Bininger & Co. / No. 19 Broad St. / New York”) which has a pre-sale estimate of $2,500-$3,500; a mallet form wine bottle (“O/T/*S/ 1735”) (est. $2,500-$3,500); a fire grenade (“Harden’s Improved – Grenade Fire – Extinguisher Pat – Oct. 7th, 1884”) expected to find a new owner for $2,500-$3,500; and a “La Lafayette” bottle with a bust of Lafayette (“T.S.”) and Masonic Arch (est. $8,000-$12,000).

Also offered will be an American pattern mold covered sugar bowl, emerald green, possibly Sandwich or Pittsburgh District, circa 1820-1840 (est. $8,000-$12,000); a target ball (“Bo’t of / Jas. Brown & Son / 136 Wood St. / Pittsg. Pa. – Manufacturers and Dealers of Firearms”) (est. $2,500-$4,500); a “Ditchett’s / Remedy For / The Piles N-Y” (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a “Talamon / Catarrh / And / Lung Cure” (est. $6,000-$8,000). See website for full list of lots.

The auction catalog will be online for viewing starting Thursday, April 14th. All lots will be on display for preview in the Glass Works Auction gallery from April 14-24, by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 215-679-5849; or, email them at info@glswrk-auction.com. The gallery is located at 84 Main Street in Pennsburg, Pa., located north and west of Philadelphia.

To learn more, visit www.glswrk-auction.com.

