Some of Best Tourist Places to See Near Udaipur

Udaipur, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Udaipur is a famous tourist spot in Rajasthan and hence a great place to explore the locales of this place. It is undeniably one of the most beautiful cities in the country that attracts travellers from far and near. To make your trip to Udaipur even more rewarding, we bring you the best places within 2-5 hours’ distance from Udaipur to visit. These places are definitely worth visiting once you have done exploring all the city sights. You can hire a taxi in Udaipur for making your journey wonderful

Best Places to Visit near Udaipur

Udaisagar Lake

The Udaisagar Lake is the largest artificial lake in India and one of the largest man-made lakes in Asia. The Pushkar city contains a number of lakes and dams that are integrated for its water supply and irrigation system, and the Udaisagar Lake is the biggest of them.

Delwara

Delwara or Dhaliwal is a small township nestled within the green hills of Aravali and on the banks of Shyam Sagar. The town lies in the southern foothills of hilly Aravali, which is a part of Aravalli Range. Delwara is also a part of the Jagir of princely rulers, who were also known as Dhal wolves because of their bravery and valour and have always been protectors for people against invaders.

Nathdwara

Nathdwara is a city approximately 120km away from Udaipur. It is known as the ‘Dwarka of the South’ and the city resonates with religious significance because some of its most popular shrines belong to the Vaishnava sect which worships Krishna. The main temple is of Lord Shrinathji, again worshipped as Krishna by followers of Hinduism.

Haldighati

Haldighati is a mountain pass in the Aravali Range of hills that is famous for a battle that took place here between the forces of Maharana Pratap and Emperor Akbar’s army. The small town of Haldighati is well known for the Rajput resistance to Mughal rule and gives you an insight into history and its contribution to the 13th century.

If you want to explore this all places in your Udaipur trip then taxi in Udaipur is best option for you. Udaipur taxi tour also provide Taxi for wedding in Udaipur, you can check they are one of the best taxi in Udaipur.

For more info:-

Visit: – https://www.udaipurtaxitour.in/

Call: – +91-9116072235

Email: – udaipurtaxitour.in@gmail.com