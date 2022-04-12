RideBoom The Pocket Friendly Ride with Ride Credits Rewards

RideBoom is a unique on-demand taxi and bike rideshare app with pocket-friendly rides available in tri-city and Delhi

Delhi, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — There is no wonder that RideBoom has connected thousands of riders and drivers over the just last eight months in Indian cities Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, and now Delhi and will continue to do so for years to come.

RideBoom is still a bootstrap company and still with the enormous support from the drivers and customers manage to make its place in the crowded market.

inspires more security and comfort for some clients. Let us think about parents that would like to have a ride for their children but are not able to accompany the children during their ride. Thus, they may like to have the option of choosing a female driver when looking to have their children picked up from school, for instance. Female drivers are known to drive more carefully and with more precaution than men. Plus, the fact that female drivers can join RideBoom and earn an extra income by providing rides is a clear sign that the app and the company that developed it make no gender discrimination whatsoever. All drivers that appreciate this kind of service and have a car they would like to use are more than welcome to join in. This is more an option that is meant to enhance the comfort and safety of clients, by respecting their personal requirements.

Collect RB Coins ride credits on the rides

What are RB coins?

RB coins are credits that you will get from time to time on each ride or trip you will take with RideBoom.

What is the benefit of RB Coins?

You can use your RB Coins against your next ride or trip with RideBoom regardless of what type of car you ride with.

How does this work?

On each ride, you will get RB Coins and these coins will deduct from your total ride fare and you have to pay the only difference.

Do I get free rides?

Yes, if you collect enough RB Coins against your rides with RideBoom and your current ride or trip the amount is less than your RB Coins then, of course, it’s a free ride and you have to pay only the tax.

Can I use my RB Coins to book a ride for others?

Yes, you can book a ride for your friend, or a family member, and the ride or trip amount difference will be deducted from your RB Coins.

How can I collect more RB Coins?

Take More rides to get more RB Coins, more coins mean free rides.

