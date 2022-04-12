Easter Bash at Homesmiths with Egg Hunt & Egg Painting

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — This year, Homesmiths has come up with an Easter event to add more joy to the lives of our valuable customers.

The event will include a family egg hunt with eggs filled with discount vouchers that can be redeemed through in-store purchases and other complimentary goodies. Baskets will be provided to all the participants.

Along with the egg hunt, there will also be an egg painting contest exclusively for children. Two of the best artists among the participants will receive special gifts from Homesmiths.

The event is open for all and will be held between 12 pm and 3 pm on 16th April 2022 at the Homesmiths Motorcity store.

Reserve your spots by 14th April 2022 to join us on this joyous occasion.

For more information regarding the Easter event, please reach out to Homesmiths.ae on Instagram or call +971 52 752 8833. Visit the Homesmiths Motorcity store for further details or you can also look us up on www.homesmiths.ae

About Homesmiths

With a comprehensive collection of products ranging from houseware, cookware, storage and organization, home improvement, electrical, lawn and garden to paints and stationery, Homesmiths exists to make a difference in the lives of people.

The continuous dedication and superior service of Homesmiths have set the standards high and today, the company has successfully expanded over 11 locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Transforming homes since 2016, Homesmiths is a one-stop destination for high-quality home improvement products in the United Arab Emirates(Dubai and Abu Dhabi).