When Is The Best Time To Go Canoeing In London?

London, UK, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Want to try something different for your fitness journey? canoeing in London offers the benefits — and the adventure — that you’re looking for.

While getting closer to nature and seeing the English city from a fresh perspective, this activity helps boost your core strength, improve your heart health, and burn calories (at a moderate pace, you can burn about 400 to 650 calories per hour of canoeing). Plus, it’s also good for your mental health.

When To Go Canoeing?

If you’re new to canoeing London, you might be wondering: Just when is the best time to engage in this activity?

The most iconic water body to go canoeing in this city is the River Thames. However, though it offers many scenic views, you have to take note that it’s a tidal river. Meaning, its water levels are constantly changing. To address this the Thames employs a lock system. It’s a way to ensure that there will be no tides and you won’t be facing any natural momentum.

According to industry experts, the best time to go canoeing along the Thames — which spans 140 miles — is anywhere from March to October. The Brentford Lock (or West London’s gateway to the said river) is ideal for novices because it has calmer waters.

Other popular locks among canoeing enthusiasts include the Rushey Lockm Eynsham Lock, Goring Lock, and Teddington Lock.

Helpful Tips To Know

Canoeing across London’s most famous river can be intimidating at first — especially with its long span and the different locks that you can try exploring. If you’re new to canoeing, it’s a must to have a basic kit, including a canoe, an appropriate paddle, a wet suit, a life vest, and a helmet. Thankfully, there are many businesses today that offer these for rent.

Speaking of businesses that offer canoeing packages, it’s also advisable to avail of one so you can be guided by someone professional. It’s also safer to try canoeing with a group or a local club. Having canoeing sessions with an expert can help you improve your technique, minimise your risk of getting injured, and have a better experience overall.

Apart from canoeing techniques per se, you can also have an advantage if you’re a competent swimmer.

To really enjoy canoeing, you have to gauge your skills and your level of readiness honestly. The best time to try canoeing is when you’re all set and unafraid to try something as different but as exciting as canoeing.

