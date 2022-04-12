Consider self-sustaining cities and villages that are expressly intended to address these demands worldwide.

Bonnington BC, Canada, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Communities generate their food and fuel, handle their trash, and manufacture their products. It’s similar to establishing a colony on another planet, such as Mars. Only on this planet. Humanity’s path to sustainability is through the development of a closed-loop control system.

Healing and mentoring appear to be the obvious entry points into any community. Plant medication and other changed mental functions can be used as transformative catalysts to help humans progress exponentially quicker. It’s critical to establish secure and reliable containers for the wisdom lineages’ work.

The Visionary Fund was created to hold the financing for the self-sustaining city big project and all the smaller projects in the interim. It’s a crowdfunding platform dedicated to assisting people with personal development, education, and innovative ventures. It is devoted to humanity’s growth and excellence on the planet.

This is a location where you can give and receive and reciprocate and pass it forward. They don’t levy any extra charges for marketing. Donor tips are the only source of revenue for the platform. People can use the Visionary Fund website for fundraising for psychedelic therapy, yoga teacher training, a transformative seminar, faculty development certification expenses, or the construction of a new invention, such as an eco-village. You can contact them over email or drop by at their office at Box 12, Compartment 6, Bonnington Rd, Bonnington, BC Canada V0G 2G3.