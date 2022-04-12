Lark on Main Offers Student Apartments in Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville, Virginia, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Lark on Main is pleased to announce they offer student apartments in Charlottesville, VA, for individuals attending the University of Virginia. With beautiful apartments and luxury amenities, it’s the ideal solution for students who want to live more independently while staying close to the campus.

Students who choose to live at Lark on Main will find various floor plan options to allow them to find the solution that works best for their needs. Residents can choose a studio or one-bedroom apartment to live in alone or share a larger apartment with friends or other students through the roommate matching service. These students will have a choice of two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. The per-person rental rate includes in-unit laundry, furnishings, Internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Upgrades and other special features are available for an additional monthly fee.

Lark on Main offers a vast array of community amenities to make student living more enjoyable. These amenities include an outdoor lounge with grilling stations, a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga studio, a coffee bar, study rooms, and more. Indoor bike storage and moped parking are available. Social events throughout the year are open to residents and their friends for plenty of opportunities to socialize.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments available in Charlottesville, VA, can find out more by visiting the Lark on Main website or by calling 1-434-270-0888.

About Lark on Main: Lark on Main offers comfortable, luxurious apartments and amenities for students attending the University of Virginia. Each student signs an independent contract for a per-person cost to ensure no one has to worry about eviction due to a roommate who can’t pay their fair share. With all the amenities included, it’s an excellent option for students who want an independent lifestyle close to campus.

