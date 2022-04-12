Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic – World-Class Specialist in Hair Restoration

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — As the field of hair restoration keeps advancing with time and technology’s advent, several hair transplantation methods become known to the mainstream. But what remains unchanged even after several years of development is the significance of Turkey as one of the world’s leading destinations for quality hair loss treatments. People from all corners of the world visit Turkey’s capital, Istanbul to find and consult with specialists in hair transplantation but due to an excess of options, it’s easy to get confused.

But Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is considered a class apart from most of its peers and alternatives based on several factors that we have shared below:

Experience in the field of hair restoration

The most important thing to look for in a hair transplant specialist is their expertise and skills. Dr. Serkan Aygin is an accomplished as well as reputed professional in this field who has been awarded the European Award in Medicine back in 2019. Other than that, Dr. Serkan Aygin is also an honorary member of the International Society of Dermatology.

Highly skilled professionals

At Dr. Serkan, Aygin Clinic patients are received and handled by highly trained staff that focuses on the quality of services to ensure the patient’s well-being and comfort at every step. During the primary consultation, that takes place before the hair transplant procedure, the team working under Dr. Serkan Aygin offers customised treatment for all clients.

Guaranteed results and growth rate

Over thousands of positive reviews and having been treated up to 15,000 patients from around the world successfully, Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic became synonymous with guaranteed results. Though the before and after results of a hair transplant procedure differ greatly from patient to patient. Still, Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic has maintained a solid 98% growth rate.

A convenient and stress-free experience

Hair transplant procedures take a few days to complete, require patients to take plenty of rest and have a healthy diet. When you avail of a hair transplant package from Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic then all expenses of the trip including a 3-night stay at a hotel, food, transfers by car is handled by a professional team.

Availability of various hair transplant methods

Every hair loss case is completely different from another and all patients have different experiences and expectations from their hair transplant procedure. For this reason, you need an experienced doctor who has the skills to take on different kinds of challenges. Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic offers not one but several types of methods to get a hair transplant including DHI, FUE, and Laser therapy.

About Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic:

Based in the heart of the city of Istanbul, Dr. Serkan Aygin Clinic is a renowned place where international patients come to solve their hair woes once and for all. Their all-inclusive hair transplant package is an affordable, convenient, and highly popular service.