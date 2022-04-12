STOP!! The Most Amazing Range of Handmade Footwear is Here to Make the Upcoming Wedding Season Magnificent

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — As the weather starts to turn the page, the summer 2022 wedding season looks promising. It’s high time for brides-to-be to start planning for their wedding outfits, and check out the best and most comfortable collection of wedding shoes by Rajasthani Stuff.

Rajasthani Stuff, known to acquaint the world acquaintance with the colourful and warm culture of Rajasthan, is all geared up with their latest collection of handmade wedding footwear. Rajasthani Stuff; is proud to present its latest artistic yet functional bridal sandal collection. It has been designed keeping current fashion and colour trends in mind.

This wedding season will be on fire with their vast collection ranging from Mules, Block Heels, Flats, Juttis, Kolhapuri, and Wedges available in multiple colours, patterns, mirror and thread work, and embellishments. The Rajasthani shoes for women; are made with double cushioning for additional comfort with Taiwan soles for extra support during long-standing, walking, dancing and running.

“We always had an urge to do something creative and fashionable for the Indian brides,” said a company representative. “Ever since we laid our foundation in 2017, we find immense pleasure to bring the traditional culture and the Rajasthani art lovers closer across the globe. All our collections are designed to ensure every Indian bride – modern or traditional can find a shoe that matches their outfit. Our collection is not only glamorous but also comfortable enough to be worn at all other important events of their lives.”

A “Made in India” brand of premium bridal footwear, the company has been recognized as the leading manufacturer of 100 per cent handmade, fashion-forward bridal sandals in India. With a loyal customer base and 150000 Instagram followers, the Rajasthani Stuff has also collaborated with noted global celebrities. Their collection of ethnic heels and bridal shoes are available in a wide array of sizes and can be customised as per the requirements. Shoppers can place bulk orders which can be shipped worldwide. Indian shoppers also get to take advantage of free shipping.

To place an order, visit their website https://rajasthanistuff.com/, or you can visit their store at 100 Feet Rd, Near Royal Inn Hotel, Shobhagpura, Udaipur, Rajasthan 313001

About the company:

Rajasthani Stuff was founded by Naveen Sharma, who was inspired by the finest artisans of Rajasthan to bring their unique talent of shoemaking to the world. Rajasthani Stuff offers the finest collection of 100% handmade bridal footwear, ethnic flats and wedding heels at amazing prices which can be shipped around the world.