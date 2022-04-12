Villas for Sale in Arabian Ranches

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Apr-12 — /EPR Network/ — Arabian Ranches, all the more normally known as ‘the Ranches’ is one of the first rural freehold neighbourhoods in Dubai, making the fantasy of owning a villa in Dubai a reality for expats. It is a golf community, home to Arabian Ranches Golf Club. This area guide explores how living in Arabian Ranches exudes a sense of community living, confirmed by the fact that it frequently tops the list of most popular areas to rent and own luxury villas in Dubai according to Aleizba’s Annual Property Market Report for Dubai 2020.

The project comes from the leading real estate developer in Dubai, Emaar who planned out the development in 2 stages, namely, Arabian Ranches and Arabian Ranches 2. Boasting a range of villas and townhouses, the Ranches is great for couples and families based on different configurations and price points. There are many choices for investors and those looking for a rental property, closer to all lifestyle amenities. Arabian Ranches is undoubtedly, one of the best villa communities in Dubai.

Those looking to invest can buy 2 to 4-bedroom townhouses or even bigger and luxurious villas. Al Reem, Saheel, Palmera and Savannah are popular communities in Arabian Ranches for buying villas. Interested buyers can find a variety of freehold, ready to move-in or furnished properties. A townhouse for sale in Arabian Ranches with 2,400 sq. ft. of covered space, 3 bedrooms and private lawn costs around AED 1.5M.

As for more options, 2-bedroom villas in Arabian Ranches cost around AED 1.5M and bigger units like 3-bedroom villas range from AED 1.5M to AED 3.5. Prices vary based on the location of plot, configuration type and whether the property has been newly constructed. If you want to buy a brand new villa, prepare to fork out around AED 1.7M to AED 3.7M. The average sale price of 4-bed villas is AED 3.4M while 5-bed villas in the Ranches may cost around AED 4.5M.

SALES TRENDS IN ARABIAN RANCHES

Villa Type Average Sale Price in AED 2-Bed 1,554,000 3-Bed 2,319,000 4-Bed 3,460,000 5-Bed 4,551,000 6-Bed 6,885,000

Villas for Rent in Arabian Ranches

There is an array of properties in Arabian Ranches for residents looking for reasonable rentals in a self-contained community in Dubai. Those looking to move-in quick can go for furnished units. These furnished properties for rent are generally found in Palmera, Mirador and La Avenida. Residential villas in Arabian Ranches are also available for rent and offer everything from 2 to 7-bedroom houses. A standard 2-bed villa for rent costs around AED 103k on average, while 3-bedroom villas in Arabian Ranches are available for around AED 135k per annum.

As for bigger units, like 6 and 7-bedroom villas, annual rents would increase based on configuration type and the plot size. Ranging in size from 2,800 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft., a luxurious 4-bedroom villa in Arabian Ranches can be rented for AED 187k, per annum.

RENTAL TRENDS IN ARABIAN RANCHES

Villa Type Average Rental Price in AED 2-Bed 103,000 3-Bed 135,000 4-Bed 187,000 5-Bed 234,000 6-Bed 337,000

Most Popular Areas in Arabian Ranches

Al Reem

Palmera

Saheel

Mirador

Alvorada