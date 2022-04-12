3D Projector Market Projected to be Resilient during 2029

3D Projector: Market Dynamics

In the last decade, technologies empowering digital viewing experience have disrupted the IT industry. Recently the primary trends brimming in the industry is digital reality, such as 3D projector, which is poised to become a macro-economic force in the growth of the 3D projector market. 3D imaging makes a content more entertaining, informative, and captivating, thereby, augmenting the demand for 3D projectors over the projected period.

3D projectors with light source as laser are expected to create significant opportunities in the market owing to a number of benefits including almost no maintenance cost, longer life cycle, and better accuracy. Thus, its adoption is estimated to increase in the entertainment industry. Further, DLP (Digital Light Processing) 3D projectors have high contrast ratio and minimum pixilation as compared to the other types of technologies. Also, they deliver superior quality of video thus DLP technology type 3D projectors are expected to account for noteworthy market share throughout the forecasted period.

The IMAX based theatre systems and recreational theme based amusement centers have further boosted the growth of 3D projectors across the globe. Moving on from the current end user base in commercial and institutional sectors, 3D projectors are currently foraying into individual residential space focusing on connoisseurs of entertainment who are keen on developing a private theatre in their home, where the manufacturers are developing portable sized devices suitable to provide projection display with enhanced resolution over the standard size of walls and panels.

On the flip side, 3D projectors are not affordable for all the theatres and educational institutes which can create hindrance to some extent to the growth of the 3D projector market during the forecast period.