Rivet Nut Market: Introduction

The rivet Nut is a kind of threaded insert with counterbored tubular rivet. The rivet nut has a tubular splined, round, or hexagonal body that is internally threaded. It is a one piece device having internal threading. The rivet nut is used for brittle and thin materials for which fastening is non-viable. It is implemented in cases where only one side of the work piece is accessible. The tubular rivet can be fastened entirely from one side of the material in which it is installed.

The rivet nut have two basic types one is designed to form a bulge on blind side of the panel and the other is drawn into the sleeve instead of creating a bulge. It is also known as blind rivet nut. The rivet nuts have applications in aircrafts for attaching various items such as inspection access covers, static dischargers, etc. They are also used in applications where weld nuts are to be replaced. The global rivet nut market is expected to have prominent growth in the forecast period.

