Introduction

Having access to accurate and reliable real time tank inventory data is the key to high plant productivity. Tank radar gauge is used to measure the level of liquids, slurries as well as many solids. The gauge in radar tank operates in wide range of pressures, temperatures, vapor gas mixtures and various process conditions. Tank radar gauge has various advantages, such as overfill prevention, easy upgrade with emulsion, wireless tank gauging, and floating roof monitoring.

A tank radar gauge consist of a transmitter head and a tank connection including antenna. The electronics part in tank radar gauge with the transmitter head present inside, is interchangeable without opening the tank. Tank radar gauge can be equipped with the various types of antennas to fulfill different requirements. Cone antenna is the most preferred antenna in the tank radar gauge.

Tank radar gauge operates on the state-of-the art microwave technology, in order to get significant precision and high reliability. Tank radar gauge system is suitable for almost all tank type of tanks; non-pressurized or pressurized, with floating roofs or fixed roofs. Tank radar gauge system is also suitable for various application such as refineries, marketing terminals, biofuel plants, aviation fuel depots distilleries, liquefied gas terminals, independent tank terminals, pipeline terminals, petrochemical industries and power plants.