Belt Sander Market: Introduction:

A belt sander is a power tool used for finishing and shaping applications. A belt sander contain a pair of drums around which a sanding belt is mounted. The rear drum is motorized, while the front drum moves freely. In a belt sanders a tension release lever allows the belts to be quickly changed. There are two types of belt sander available in the market including, stationary and portable belt sander.

A stationary or bench type belt sander is mounted and fixed on a bench and cannot be moved. However, a portable belt sander can be easily moved and used as hand tool for sanding applications. Belt sanders are used for the surfacing and finishing of various material surfaces such as, metals, plastics, wood etc. They are very well suited for work like, removing varnish or paint from wood surfaces, smoothening the edges of planks and removal of small amount of material from metal surfaces.

The belt sanders are relatively cheap as compared to other power tools and can be found in the small workshops. However, a professional personnel is required for the handling of belt sender because it can damage soft wood surfaces if not handles carefully.

