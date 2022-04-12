Belt Sander Market: Introduction:
A belt sander is a power tool used for finishing and shaping applications. A belt sander contain a pair of drums around which a sanding belt is mounted. The rear drum is motorized, while the front drum moves freely. In a belt sanders a tension release lever allows the belts to be quickly changed. There are two types of belt sander available in the market including, stationary and portable belt sander.
A stationary or bench type belt sander is mounted and fixed on a bench and cannot be moved. However, a portable belt sander can be easily moved and used as hand tool for sanding applications. Belt sanders are used for the surfacing and finishing of various material surfaces such as, metals, plastics, wood etc. They are very well suited for work like, removing varnish or paint from wood surfaces, smoothening the edges of planks and removal of small amount of material from metal surfaces.
The belt sanders are relatively cheap as compared to other power tools and can be found in the small workshops. However, a professional personnel is required for the handling of belt sender because it can damage soft wood surfaces if not handles carefully.
GET A CUSTOMIZED SCOPE TO MATCH YOUR NEED ASK AN EXPERT – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/30273
Belt Sander Market: Dynamics:
The belt sander is a versatile power tools for sanding application and can be used for a range of material surfaces. The growing industrial and commercial applications of belt sanders are expected to drive the global belt sanders market over the forecast period.
Growing adoption of power tools, rising sales production of automotive, growing demand for fastening tools in industrial environments, rising construction industry are some of the major factors contributing in the growth of power tools market. The significantly growing power tools industry is expected to relatively propel the market growth of belt sander market over the forecast period.
Growing wood processing and furniture industry is expected to create new growth opportunities for the belt sander market over the forecast period. However, a professional personnel is required for the handling of belt sender because it can damage soft wood surfaces if not handles carefully, which is expected to hamper the growth of belt sander market.
FOR ENTIRE LIST OF MARKET PLAYERS, REQUEST FOR TOC HERE – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/30273
Belt Sander Market: Segmentation:
|On the basis of product type
|
|On the basis of materials
|
Belt Sander Market: Market Participants:
Some of the market participants in the global belt sander market are:
- Atlas Copco AB
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Ferm International B.V.
- Koki Holdings Co., Ltd.
- JAI Industries
- Felder Group
- Makita Corporation
- CRAFTSMAN
- PORTER-CABLE
- Einhell Germany AG
- BLACK+DECKER Inc.
- BAHCO GmbH & Co. KG
- Stanley
- APT Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd.
- Metabowerke GmbH
About us:
Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.
Contact us:
Persistence Market Research
305 Broadway, 7th Floor,
New York City, NY 10007
United States
U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751
USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353
Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com