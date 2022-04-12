Die Casting Machine Market: Introduction:

Die casting is a metal casting process in which molten metal is forced into a mold cavity under high pressure. The machines used for that purpose is known as die casting machine, used to produce complex shapes with high accuracy, consistency and precision. The shapes or products made by the die casting machine have precise dimensional consistency, smooth & textured surfaces, and high surface quality.

Furthermore, there are two types of due casting machines are available in the market including cold chamber and hot chamber die casting machines. In a hot chamber die casting process the molten metal is forced into a mold by hydraulic or pneumatic pressure to produce a shape. The hot chamber die casting machine can provide high volume output and convenience of melting the metal in the machine.

Those alloys which cannot be cast in hot chamber machines are cast be the cold chamber die casting machines. In this process the molten metal is filled into a shot chamber, this shot is pressed into a die with the help of mechanical or hydraulic piston to produce a shape. It is a more time consuming process because the molted metal need to be filled in the machine from the furnace.

Despite the several advantages of the die casting machine in industrial manufacturing, it subjected to a high capital investment and operating costs, owing to which the machines are limited to high volume production industries.