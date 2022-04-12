String Trimmer Market: Introduction:

A string trimmer is a tool, which uses a flexible monofilament line for cutting grass and other plants instead of a blade. It can efficiently cut the grass and plants on steeps and irregular terrain. A string trimmer is a versatile and essential tool for lawn and garden maintenance. It consists of a line at the end of a long shaft for landscaping operation with a handle and a trigger to control the line.

There are two types of string trimmer is available in the market including, corded and cordless string strimmer. A corded or electric string trimmer can offer unlimited runtime and are suitable for home laws and garden landscaping. However, cordless string trimmer (gasoline and battery powered) has a greater reach and maneuverability.

The gasoline string trimmers uses a small gasoline engine, which emits heavy pollutants trough the exhaust. Its string also being cut to microplastic during its operation and pollutes the environment. Owing to these factors a viable alternative for string trimmer, the grass whip is gradually taking over the market and expected to hamper the growth of string trimmer market in the forthcoming years.