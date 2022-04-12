Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market Steady Growth to Be Witnessed by 2029

Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Introduction
Industrial Process Gas Compressor is a mechanical device that increases the pressure of a process gas such as ethylene, argon, fluorine, hydrogen, helium, oxygen, nitrogen, neon, TFE, silane, xenon and other gases by reducing the volume of the process gas. Compression of the process gas increases the temperature of the process gas to attain the desired temperature range.
Industrial Process Gas Compressor has extensive usage in the field of Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Power Generation, Industrial Gases, and Chemical/Petrochemical Industry. The Industrial Process Gas Compressor has higher durability and flexibility, Lower emission, operating costs and downtime than other types of compressors. Owing to increasing demand for Industrial Process Gas Compressor in various end use industries, the global Industrial Process Gas Compressor market is anticipated to project significant opportunities in the coming years.
Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Drivers and Challenges
The Industrial Process Gas Compressor is widely used for compression of process gases in oil & gas, chemical processing, and other end use industries. The healthy growth of these industries is expected to drive the demand for Industrial Process Gas Compressor market. With an increasing number of industrial accidents due to overpressure of gases, the requirement for better safety in industrial operations is rising, subsequently contributing to the demand for Industrial Process Gas Compressor.
The Industrial Process Gas Compressor has better reliability and safety than other compressors. Increasing concern towards industrial safety is estimated to boost the growth of Industrial Process Gas Compressor market. In recent years, the energy consumption in Oil & gas industry is increasing day by day. Oil and gas producers are demanding energy efficient gas compressors to reduce the emission from the plant.
This in turn is estimated to result in significant growth in the Industrial Process Gas Compressor market. The technological advancement in the field of air compressor is estimated to be a substantial threat as a substitute to Industrial Process Gas Compressor.
Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Segments
Industrial Process Gas Compressor Market: Key Participants
Examples of some of the market participants in the Industrial Process Gas Compressor market identified across the value chain include:
- Atlas Copco
- Elgi Equipments
- Ingersoll Rand Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Sulzer Ltd.
- Wuxi Compressor Co., Ltd.
- Accudyne Systems, Inc.
- Ariel Corporation
- BAUER COMPRESSORS, INC
- BOGE KOMPRESSOREN Otto Boge GmbH & Co. KG
- Burckhardt Compression AG
- Clean Energy Corp.
- Corken, Inc
- Doosan Group
- Ebara International Corporation
