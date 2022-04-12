Baggage Handling System Market Steady Growth to Be Witnessed by 2029

Global Baggage Handling System Market: Introduction
The baggage handling system is a type of conveyor system which helps to transport the baggage from the location at check in where the baggage is loaded into the transportation vehicle to the place where the passenger luggage claim area.
The primary function of the baggage is to transfer the baggage to the correct location. In addition, the system serves functions such as tracking, counting, automatic tag reader, load balancing, solving overlapping of bags, and detection of bag jams. This system of baggage handling uses different technology for the baggage handling process, such as Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) and barcode System.
Global Baggage Handling System Market: Segmentation
|Based on the Mode of Transportation
|
|Based on the Technology Type
|
|Based on the Sortation
|
|Based on the Service
|
Global Baggage Handling System Market: Dynamics
The increase in government spending towards multimodal transport and smart cities expected to drive baggage handling system market in the near future. The increase in passenger and cargo traffic provides new growth opportunities for the market players. Also the increasing focus on improving air connectivity anticipated to propel the growth of the baggage handling system.
Additionally, the growing maritime industry is also expected to propel the demand for baggage handling systems. The baggage handling systems have enhanced customer satisfaction. The baggage handling system is develop to minimizing damage, misplacement and baggage retardation.
However, the high level of initial investments and high maintenance cost are restricting the growth of the baggage handling system market.
Global Baggage Handling System Market: Regional Outlook
Global Baggage Handling System Market: Market Participants
Globally, the baggage handling market is found to be fragmented in nature owing to the presence of large number of players in the global market. Key manufacturers involved in the production of baggage handling system are continuously focusing on introducing intelligent machines for baggage handling. These intelligent machine will help in the process of loading the baggage in airport operation. For instance SITA launched fully automated and self-propelling robot that can transport up to two bags maximum weight of 32Kg and run the tasks such as luggage check in and print bag tags.
Some of the key players involved in the global baggage handling market include
- Siemens AG
- Logplan LLC.
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG
- SITA
- Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH
- Vanderlande Industries B.V.
- G&S Airport Conveyor
- Fives Group
- Glidepath Group
- Crisplant
- Aversan Inc.
- Babcock Airports Ltd.
- Pteris Global Limited
- BCS Group
