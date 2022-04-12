Industrial Robot Arm Market Projected to Experience Major Revenue Boost During the Period Between 2029

Industrial Robot Arm: Market Introduction & Market Dynamics
Every next year automation is entering a new developed phase in line with the rapidly increasing human needs, and industrial robot arm is an excellent example of that. Industrial robot arms are being utilized for a number of applications such as logistics, painting, assembly lines, welding, material handling, and inspection. An industrial robot arm reacts similar to a human arm and has a wide range of payload capacity for different end use industries.
The growing prevalence of automation in manufacturing industries to optimize complex or mundane processes and activities coupled with the increasing investment towards factory automation is expected to fuel the market growth of industrial robot arms thorough out the forecast period.
Also, SMEs have a notable stake in the manufacturing industries, especially in emerging countries, and in the current scenario where the wheel of technological evolution is churning continuously, SMEs are leveraging these automation advancements to excel in their respective fields.
This, in turn, is predicted to boost the demand for industrial robot arms in near future, and with this increasing volume sales, the price of industrial robot arms is expected to decrease thus creating more opportunities for SMEs to procure industrial robot arms in order to automate their factories.
Further, looking at the growth pattern of end use industries, some end use industries, such as automotive and electronics, are estimated to show better potential than others. However, there are still a couple of challenges in the industrial robot arm market that needs to be addressed such as safe handling on the work floor and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) integrated industrial robot arms that can meet consumer requirement.
Industrial Robot Arm: Market Segmentation
|basis of arm type
|
|basis of robot type
|
|basis of payload capacity
|
|basis of application
|
|basis of end use
|
Industrial Robot Arm: Regional Market Outlook
In terms of growth at the country level, China is estimated to take the lead in industrial robot arm owing to the surge in automation, partially due to the Made in China 2025 scheme.
This scheme aims to position the country as the powerhouse of manufacturing in the world. South Korea is expected to be the leading country in terms of market volume share in the global industrial robots market, simultaneously, propelling the market volume of industrial robot arms.
At the regional level, cumulatively, North America and Europe are stipulated hold about half of the global industrial robot arms market and estimated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Industrial robot arm market is at the introductory phase in the Middle East & Africa.
Industrial Robot Arm: Market Key Players
Some of the major participants operating in the global industrial robot arm market include the following players:
- ABB
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
- FANUC CORPORATION
- KUKA AG
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- DENSO
- NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
